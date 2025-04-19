Ishant Sharma rages at Ashutosh, fires heated words after DC star rolls up sleeve, points at shoulder on GT's appeal

The IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium with not just big scores, but also serious sparks on the field. A fiery confrontation between veteran pacer Ishant Sharma and DC's rising finisher Ashutosh Sharma took place during the final stages of the visitors' innings. Ishant Sharma was involved in a heated clash with Ashutosh Sharma(X)

The incident occurred on the final delivery of the 19th over of DC's innings, when Ishant bowled a rising bouncer that zipped past Ashutosh and into the gloves of Jos Buttler. Convinced the ball had brushed either bat or glove, Gujarat Titans players erupted in appeal. But the on-field umpire remained unmoved, ruling that the delivery had merely clipped the batter’s shoulder.

Ashutosh didn’t wait for a replay. He immediately gestured towards his shoulder and even rolled up his sleeve, telling Ishant that the ball had indeed clipped past his body. However, Ashutosh's gesture clearly riled up Ishant, who began exchanging heated words with the Delhi Capitals batter.

The confrontation grew louder, forcing GT skipper Shubman Gill to intervene. He then got into a debate with the umpires as tensions briefly spiked.

While the incident didn’t escalate further, Ishant clearly looked displeased. He walked off the field after completing his over, catching a break after bowling in Ahmedabad's extreme heat; however, Ishant was agitated even as he reached the dugout, seemingly complaining about the incident to his fellow teammates.

The verbal duel added an edge to an already electric contest. Ashutosh, who had been batting with fearless flair, hammering 37 off 19 balls, was dismissed in the final over by R Sai Kishore.

Ishant, unfazed by the drama, had a solid night with the ball, finishing with 1 for 19 in three overs. Despite the confrontation, his experience shone through as he kept his lines tight and pace sharp.

Delhi managed to post a competitive 203/8, with contributions coming across the board; KL Rahul made 28, Karun Nair chipped in with 31, and Axar Patel added a brisk 39. But it was Ashutosh’s punchy cameo that helped DC past the 200-run mark in the game.