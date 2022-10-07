'It is surprising...': Kamran Akmal on India's talent pool, 'If India's main players were there...'

India currently have two squads in two different parts of the world, something that has happened quite frequently in the post-Covid years. While one unit is preparing for the T20 World Cup in Australia, the other, led by Shikhar Dhawan and VVS Laxman, are engaged in a three-match ODI series against South Africa. The team facing South Africa are devoid of most regular stars like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and so on, and yet, they tend to be a difficult side to beat for most teams in the world.

They had on Thursday started the series with a close nine-run defeat to South Africa. Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is to be lauded for creating a situation where India can produce to competitive teams in international cricket at the same time.

"It's a great sign for India that they have two teams ready. One team is playing the ODI series against South Africa, and the other has reached Australia for the T20 World Cup, said the Pakistani batter.

"It's not just white-ball cricket, they have players ready for Test cricket as well. They have a very sound policy, and we must give credit to their domestic system. It is surprising to see how big a talent pool they have managed to create," explained Akmal.

The 40-year old was all praise for the performance by Team India against Proteas in the first ODI match on Thursday. "South Africa won the game by nine runs. They survived the tough phases as the conditions were difficult because of the rain. They were able to do that because they have their full-strength side and all their main players are playing in the series," explained Akmal.

"While they were up against a second-string Indian team, they had to work very hard for the win, just like they would have had to against India's main team. If India's main players were there, they would have chased down this target," he added.

