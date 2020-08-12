It’s a good reason to retire if you drop VVS Laxman in a Test match: Adam Gilchrist on his retirement

cricket

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 09:35 IST

Adam Gilchrist is often credited for revolutionising the role of a wicket-keeper in cricket but when the Australian announced his sudden decision to retire during the fourth Test at Adelaide against India in 2008, reports did the rounds that he had done it after dropping the catch of VVS Laxman. 12 years after his retirement, Gilchrist more or less confirmed that dropping Laxman during that Adelaide Test match had indeed played a part in his retirement.

“I reckon it’s a good reason to retire if you drop the catch of VVS Laxman in a Test match. You don’t wanna give him too many chances,” Gilchrist told TV presenter Madonna Tixeira in her show ‘Live Connect’.

Gilchrist, who went into the fourth Test against India denying reports of retirement, announced his decision mid-way through the Test match, which took everyone by surprise.

The former wicket-keeper, who was also known for his ability to change the course of a match with his big-hitting, said Laxman and Harbhajan always gave Australia a hard time. “He along with most of the Indian batting line up used to smash us and then Harbhajan would come and bowl us out. So it was pretty easy to get out of there and say that’s me done for a while,” added Gilchrist.

Gilchrist, who has 905 dismissals – 813 catches and 92 stumpings – to his name in 396 international matches – the second best after South Africa’s Mark Boucher – said he always wanted to retire when in good form.

“As far as retiring at the right time I always felt like I rather retire and people say as oppose to play on and people say why haven’t you retired. I think it comes again from the foundations of your life from parents, your upbringing, The people that are around you that’s the way you play your game. Just try and be fair honest about it,” he said.

Gilchrist played 96 Test matches and 287 ODIs and 13 T20Is for Australia scoring 5570 and 9619, and 272 runs respectively. His last ODI was also against India in the CB series which followed by the four-match Test series.

The left-hander also talked about his famous walk despite being given not out in the semifinal against Sri Lanka in the 2003 World Cup.

“Look I think I was not any crusader to walk out to make other people do it… It’s just the way you play cricket. I think there are a lot of people who walked off a game that aren’t given credit for... It’s just in a World Cup semifinal I did it and a lot of the cricket World paid attention to it and couldn’t believe it but I wish I did not nip the ball that day would have preferred to keep batting ..it’s just the way it went,” Gilchrist said.