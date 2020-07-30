e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / It’s mystery why cricket committee is questioning Pandit’s appointment: MPCA

It’s mystery why cricket committee is questioning Pandit’s appointment: MPCA

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) cricket committee comprising Yogesh Golwalkar, Prashant Dwivedi and Murtaza Ali had on Wednesday claimed that it was kept in the dark about Pandit’s appointment.

cricket Updated: Jul 30, 2020 17:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Indore
Former Cricketer Chandrakant Pandit.
Former Cricketer Chandrakant Pandit.(Hindustan Times)
         

The MPCA on Thursday said it is a mystery why the cricket committee is questioning Chandrakant Pandit’s appointment as Ranji coach despite being an active participant in his selection.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) cricket committee comprising Yogesh Golwalkar, Prashant Dwivedi and Murtaza Ali had on Wednesday claimed that it was kept in the dark about Pandit’s appointment.

“It is asserted that the Cricket Committee had itself proposed the name of Chandrakant Pandit. Members of the Cricket Committee had interacted with Pandit before his appointment,” MPCA secretary Sanjeev Rao said in a media release.

“The statement (of the Cricket Committee) is completely devoid of facts and is hence causing deep dent to the reputation of Chandrakant Pandit, as also MPCA.

“Hence, after such elaborate consultation before the appointment of Pandit, it is a mystery as to why the Cricket Committee has only recently started withdrawing from their committed stance,” the secretary said.

The secretary also lashed out at the Cricket Committee members saying, “repeated efforts are being made to suggest that the office bearers of MPCA are encroaching onto the functions of the Cricket Committee, which is not only baseless but also mischievous and aimed at vitiating the atmosphere.”

“While the MPCA is working to improve cricket, the working conditions of coaches, assistant coaches and others, some vested interests with nefarious designs are trying to play dirty politics with an aim to harm cricket in MP. MPCA will not allow this at any cost,” the said.

Pandit is one of the most successful domestic coaches in India.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official
Indo-Pacific encouraged by India standing up to China: US NSC official
Rajasthan HC sends notices to Speaker, 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress
Rajasthan HC sends notices to Speaker, 6 BSP MLAs who joined Congress
India’s Covid-19 recovery now over 64%, 16 states have higher rates
India’s Covid-19 recovery now over 64%, 16 states have higher rates
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea
Sushant Singh Rajput’s kin file caveat in SC, seek hearing on Rhea’s plea
NASA launches new Mars rover Perseverance to seek signs of past life
NASA launches new Mars rover Perseverance to seek signs of past life
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In