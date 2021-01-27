‘It was a really tough call’: Rahane explains why Washington Sundar found the spot in Brisbane Test ahead of Kuldeep
Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was one such player in the Indian camp who didn’t feature in any of the Test matches against Australia. He was fit and could have got the chance to play in the final game in Brisbane when both the frontline spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja – were out of injuries.
However, Washington Sundar was handed the debut cap and Kuldeep, who had claimed a five-for in 2018-19 tour, was benched yet again.
Recently Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a historic series win in the absence of Virat Kohli, revealed why Sundar was chosen ahead of Kuldeep. In a conversation with India Today, Rahane explained that the selection of Sundar was just because of his batting skills, which the world witnessed on the third day of the final Test.
“It was a really tough call because Kuldeep was there as a spinner and he deserved to play. But then we had to see our best combination for the given day and the Test match. Washington came in because of his batting. I was thinking about playing 5 bowlers and he could give us that option as well. We know he is a very good batsman and he proved that,” said Rahane.
After India lifted the trophy, Rahane congratulated his team in the dressing room where he specially hailed Kuldeep for keeping a positive attitude.
Opening up on his gesture, the stand-in captain mentioned that it was important to boost the youngster's confidence for the future as he has been in Kuldeep's situation in the early years of his career.
“…because I know how it feels. I have been in that situation. Before making my Test debut, for 2 years I was just outside (the eleven). I believe that each and every member of the team is really capable of winning the Test match for you and you have got to back them. I know Kuldeep's role in our team is very crucial and he will play a big part in future as well. For me boosting the confidence of players in their abilities is really important,” said Ajinkya Rahane.
