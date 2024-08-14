'It will be strong message to other teams...': Shreyas Iyer eyes Test return after putting behind BCCI contracts fiasco

Shreyas Iyer will make a fleeting return to domestic cricket, joining Mumbai for a single four-day match in the upcoming Buchi Babu Invitational tournament. The tournament, set to be held across four venues in Tamil Nadu, kicks off on Thursday. Shreyas Iyer appearing for Mumbai during the Ranji Trophy (PTI)

The Team India star will reunite with T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav in Mumbai's lineup for their second-round clash against Jammu & Kashmir in Coimbatore from August 27 to 30. This brief appearance marks Iyer's continued stint for Mumbai after returning to the Indian ODI side earlier this month.

Iyer was left out of BCCI central contracts earlier this month after he was unavailable for selection for the Test team due to fitness issues. The batter eventually appeared for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, playing a key role in the side's tournament win. He eventually went on to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title, thus securing a return to the national team.

As Iyer prepares for Mumbai comeback, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) chief Sanjay Patil stated that the stylish middle-order batter is keen on playing red-ball cricket.

“Shreyas showed keen interest in playing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Tournament. He is eager to play red-ball cricket. Though Shreyas and Surya will be playing only one match, it will be a strong message to other state teams that Test players are also keen to play for Mumbai,” MCA chief selector Sanjay Patil told mid-day.

Iyer eyes Test comeback

When Iyer was left out of the Indian Test team during the Test series against England, his fellow Mumbai teammate, Sarfaraz Khan took his place in the national team, producing strong performances. However, it is evident that Iyer is keen on competing for the middle-order spot in the longest format, as India prepare for a five-Test home season followed by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

The 12-team Buchi Babu tournament, featuring a mix of state and TNCA-based teams, promises intense competition across multiple venues in Tamil Nadu.