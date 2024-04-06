 'It's a farewell tour for MS Dhoni': Vaughan draws Jurgen Klopp-Liverpool analogy for CSK legend's IPL 2024 season | Cricket - Hindustan Times
'It's a farewell tour for MS Dhoni': Vaughan draws Jurgen Klopp-Liverpool analogy for CSK legend's IPL 2024 season

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 06, 2024 12:02 PM IST

Michael Vaughan compared MS Dhoni's IPL 2024 CSK season to Jurgen Klopp's final season as Liverpool manager.

It is another season of the Indian Premier League and MS Dhoni is once again the centre of attention. On the eve of Chennai Super Kings' season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dhoni gave away his captaincy duties to opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, and it created waves among fans.

Michael Vaughan compared MS Dhoni to Jurgen Klopp.
The veteran has been a constant in CSK's playing XI this season, but has batted only twice due to his low position in the batting order. The first time he batted was in his team's third fixture of the season, which Delhi lost by 20 runs.

Despite the defeat, Dhoni slammed an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off 16 balls, packed with four fours and three sixes, sending the Vizag crowd into a state of meltdown. CSK managed to reach 171/6 in 20 overs, in their chase of 192 runs. Then he batted once again on Friday, but faced only two balls, and bagged a single as CSK lost by six wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Michael Vaughan compares MS Dhoni to Jurgen Klopp's final Liverpool season

Commenting on Dhoni's performance in Vizag, Michael Vaughan lauded the 42-year-old and labelled it as his 'farewell tour'. The England legend also compared him to Jurgen Klopp, who will be quitting as Liverpool manager after this season.

"It has to be MS Dhoni. To score 37 from 16 for the whole ground. You got to remember it was an away game for CSK, all in yellow. They are on this kind of farewell tour, trying to get a glimpse of MS Dhoni, probably he will play another year and another year after that. But they all just want to go and see MS Dhoni, just in case," he said.

"I kind of look at Jurgen Klopp back in the UK. Klopp said goodbye to Liverpool. There's 10 games left and all Liverpool fans are just going for one last chance just to try and say goodbye. CSK fans are doing exactly the same with MS Dhoni," he further added, while speaking on Cricbuzz.

Dhoni and CSK are currently third in the IPL 2024 points table, with four points in four matches, consisting of two wins and two defeats. The defending champions are on a two-match losing streak and face Kolkata Knight Riders in their upcoming fixture on Monday.

