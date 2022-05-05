'It's been 10 matches and he hasn't impressed': Jadeja says RCB's 10.75 crore buy 'hasn't lived up to expectations'

The Royal Challengers Bangalore broke their streak of defeat with an impressive 13-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Wednesday. With the win, RCB entered the top four of the IPL 2022 points table and are currently placed behind Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals. After tasting a hat-trick of defeats, just when it seemed that RCB's campaign was about to fall of tracks, a handsome win by tying CSK down has come at the right time. (Also Read: Will Arjun Tendulkar make his IPL debut this season? MI coach Mahela Jayawardene gives an interesting answer)

However, former India batter Ajay Jadeja is not impressed with one particular player, who happens to be Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, who was picked up by the franchise for ₹10.75 crore at the mega auctions in February. In 11 matches, Hasaranga has picked up 16 wickets including a best of 4/20 but Jadeja reckons the Sri Lanka spinner hasn't delivered at the level that was expected of him.

"It’s been 10 matches and Hasaranga hasn't impressed with the ball. He was purchased with much fanfare, but in some of the games, he has bowled only two to three overs. I don't think he has delivered to expectations. There are Indian spinners in the squad. If they want, they can change the entire calculation and bring in a pure bowler. Hasaranga bats as well but by the time he comes in, the match is over. Instead of Hasaranga, RCB can for go for a proper bowler who can support Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.

With the tournament entering the business end of IPL 2022 and the race for the playoffs intensifying, all eight teams – since CSK and MI have been eliminated – are left with only a handful of matches to cement a place in the Playoffs, and Jadeja reckons each game here onward becomes all the more important and crucial for RCB.

"RCB are under greater pressure as they have more to lose. They are still in with a chance of qualifying but if they lose here, they may end up ruing the fact that they stumbled towards the end. For Chennai, from where they are coming in, it's all plus," added the former India captain.

