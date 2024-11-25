Menu Explore
‘It’s flawed… Didn’t see that coming’: Tom Moody roasts Ishan Kishan’s 11.25 Cr move to SRH in ‘Mumbai Indians’ remark

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 25, 2024 02:10 PM IST

SRH head coach Tom Moody analysed SRH's huge purchase of out-of-favour India star Ishan Kishan.

The ongoing IPL Auction 2025 saw records tumble as Rishabh Pant became the most expensive buy in history on Day 1, in Jeddah on Sunday. In a mega-bidding war, Lucknow Super Giants splurged 27 crores on the wicketkeeper-batter.

Ishan Kishan previously played for MI.(PTI)
Ishan Kishan previously played for MI.(PTI)

Even other franchises made some big buys and Sunrisers Hyderabad surprised many with their massive bid for Ishan Kishan. The wicketkeeper-batter has been in poor form in recent times and has lost his place in the Indian squad.

Also Read | 'They call him King. Ominous for Australia': Ravi Shastri fires 'Virat Kohli' tracer bullet after iconic Perth century

For Kishan, the bidding war began at 2 crore, and MI entered the picture at the start. Punjab Kings also joined the bidding war, and the bid increased to 5 crore. MI pulled out and then DC entered the action. PBKS were firm in the position for Kishan at 10 crore, but then SRH bid 11.25 crore, coming out on top.

Tom Moody on SRH's ‘flawed’ purchase of Ishan Kishan

Analysing the huge bid for the out-of-favour India star, former SRH head coach Tom Moody called it 'flawed' but also felt that Kishan's power-hitting skills could be beneficial to their batting approach.

"Yes, well it's flawed mate. I didn't see that coming, did not see that coming. We tried to get him four years ago and failed. I think we pushed Mumbai Indians back then right up to 15.5 crore, I think it was, way beyond their budget. But look again, a dynamic player, Sunrisers again are going to be playing a few shots at top of the order, aren't they", he said, on ESPNCricinfo.

SRH also broke the bank for India pacer Mohammed Shami, getting him for 10 crore. They also got Harshal Patel for 8 crore, Abhinav Manohar for 3.2 crore, Rahul Chahar for 3.2 crore and Adam Zampa for 2.4 crore. Meanwhile, they added Simarjeet Singh ( 1.5 crore) and Atharva Taide ( 30 lakhs) in their ranks too.

