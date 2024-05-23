'It's not his cup of tea': CSK CEO reveals chat with Stephen Fleming for India head coach role

The BCCI formally invited applications for the head coach position on May 13, adding that the submission deadline is May 27, the day after the IPL 2024 final. With Rahul Dravid's tenure set to conclude following the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies in June, it was reported that the board would lean towards appointing a foreign coach. Dravid has been leading the team since 2021, but his impending departure has sparked interest and speculation about potential successors. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming addresses media (PTI)

Among the candidates rumoured to be in the mix is Stephen Fleming, whose successful tenure with the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL has made him a strong contender. It had been reported that Fleming is likely to apply for the Indian coaching job before the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) starts interviewing shortlisted candidates.

Since taking over as head coach of CSK in 2009, Fleming has, alongside MS Dhoni, transformed the team into a powerhouse, winning multiple titles and setting high standards of excellence in the league.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has now reacted to the chatter, revealing that he had asked Fleming if he was considering the Indian coaching role. However, Viswanathan noted that Fleming prefers shorter coaching stints and may not be inclined to commit to the full-time demands of the Indian coaching position,

"Actually, I got a lot of calls from the Indian journalists enquiring whether Stephen is interested in taking up a job with the Indian team. So I jocularly asked Stephen, have you applied for the Indian coaching assignment? And Stephen just laughed and said, Do you want me to? I know that it's not going to be his cup of tea because he doesn't like to be involved for nine to 10 months in a year. That is my feeling. I have not discussed anything more with him," Viswanathan said in a video posted by CSK.

Race for India coaching

Gautam Gambhir, India's former opener and currently the mentor at Kolkata Knight Riders, is among the leading names for the race for India head coach role. Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has also been reportedly contacted by the BCCI.

Dravid's stint as the side's head coach will end following the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in the Americas next month.