‘I’ve been emphasising over last 8-10 days…’: Gavaskar urges Agarkar to keep options open after Virat Kohli’s horror run

Virat Kohli's poor run in Australia continued in the second innings of the Sydney Test as he was once again dismissed in the same fashion. The right-hander chased a wide delivery bowled by Scott Boland and was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just 6. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said that the selection committee needs to take a call, and he showed full confidence in chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar. Sunil Gavaskar said the selection committee needs to take a call as he spoke about Virat Kohli's underwhelming performance. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / (AFP)

Kohli's latest tour to Australia ended on a disappointing note. The right-hander scored just one century in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which came in the second innings of the series opener in Perth.

Kohli managed just 190 runs in 9 innings at an average of 23.75. All eight dismissals were identical in the series, as he got dismissed after chasing deliveries bowled well outside the off stump.

"As a non-decision maker, I believe it’s up to the selection committee to decide the way forward. Ajit Agarkar is someone who will make the right decision for Indian cricket. What I’ve been emphasising over the last 8–10 days is that we need to consider who will be available for the 2027 World Test Championship final," Gavaskar told India Today.

"The new cycle begins with the England series in June, and it’s important to assess which players are likely to be around in 2027. " This should guide the selection process," he added.

Speaking further, Gavaskar said, "Ultimately, the selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, need to look at who will be available for the 2027 final and who will still be selectable. As for this match, if India wins tomorrow, they still have a chance to make it to the World Test Championship final. After that, the focus will shift to the England tour."

'Virat has technical fault'

Sunil Gavaskar also pointed out a major technical flaw in Virat Kohli's game. Once again, he was dismissed while fishing outside the off-stump.

"It’s not a temperament issue; it’s a technical fault. He's so front-footed that when the ball bounces, he's unable to adjust, which leads to him hanging his bat outside the line and getting out. This flaw has become embedded in his technique, and on pitches with significant bounce, he will continue to struggle," said Gavaskar.

Speaking of the Sydney Test, India are leading by 145 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will walk out to bat on Day 3 to extend India's lead and give Australia an above-par target.

If India win the Sydney Test, then the visitors will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia need a draw or a win to register a victory a Test series win against India after a gap of 10 years.