Jacob Duffy continues to soar to new heighs in latest ICC T20I Bowling rankings

ANI |
Mar 26, 2025 03:09 PM IST

New Zealand's quick Jacob Duffy's phenomenal rise in the ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings continued following his stellar display in the home series against Pakistan.

Dubai [UAE], : New Zealand's quick Jacob Duffy's phenomenal rise in the ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings continued following his stellar display in the home series against Pakistan.

Jacob Duffy continues to soar to new heighs in latest ICC T20I Bowling rankings
Jacob Duffy continues to soar to new heighs in latest ICC T20I Bowling rankings

New Zealand's dominant performances against the Men in Green have led to their young and rising stars making moves in the ICC rankings. Before the fifth T20I on Wednesday, New Zealand marched to Wellington with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

The International Cricket Council issued the latest men's rankings on Wednesday, and Duffy continued to rise to new heights, leapfrogging seven places and into fifth spot in the T20I Bowling Rankings with 694 rating points.

His tremendous surge comes in the aftermath of a 23-spot jump the previous week. Duffy had attained a new career-high rating after taking six wickets from the opening two matches of the series. He went on to claim five scalps in the subsequent two games.

For the touring party, it was tearaway Haris Rauf who enjoyed an 11-spot jump to 15th after returning with figures of 3/27 and 3/29 in the previous two games. His compatriot Abbas Afridi jumped eight spots to 36th, making him another notable mover in the rankings.

Australia's explosive batter, Travis Head, remains at the top of the T20I rankings for batters. He is currently leading ahead of India's Abhishek Sharma and England's Phil Salt.

New Zealand's Mark Chapman was the biggest mover with the bat, moving 10 spots to 41st following his thunderous 44-ball 94 on top of a quick-fire 24.

In the All-Rounder rankings of the format, New Zealand's captain for the series, Michael Bracewell, made a notable move. He climbed 12 spots to 14th , scoring 46* from 26 balls and 31 from 18 against Pakistan.

There were also a couple of changes in the latest T20I rankings following a recent series between Namibia and Canada after their League 2 leg at the new FNB Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus kept his spot in the top ten from the All-Rounder rankings , while teammate Niko Davin climbed 27 spots in the batting rankings , courtesy of an unbeaten fifty in the final match to secure a 3-0 series win.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

IPL Orange Cap, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with GT vs PBKS Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
