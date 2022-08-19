Home / Cricket / '... maybe he won't get to play a single ball': Jadeja suggests huge change to help India star get 'batting practice'

'... maybe he won't get to play a single ball': Jadeja suggests huge change to help India star get 'batting practice'

Published on Aug 19, 2022 04:53 PM IST

The opening pair of Gill and Dhawan put up an unconquered 192-run partnership as India cruised to a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe on Thursday.

India's Virat Kohli with KL Rahul&nbsp;(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

The spotlight remained on KL Rahul's form and fitness, albeit he didn't get any game time as a middle-order batter during the ODI series opener against Zimbabwe on Thursday. The Indian returned to the set-up after a two-month lay-off, during which he underwent sports hernia surgery as well. But he still remains a vital cog in India's top order, which will be tested in the upcoming Asia Cup. Rahul the batter took a back seat in the first ODI with young Shubman Gill given a chance to open alongside vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan.

The opening pair of Gill and Dhawan put up an unconquered 192-run partnership as India cruised to a 10-wicket win over the home side in Harare. An impressive batting display preceded Deepak Chahar's three for 27 which rattled Zimbabwe at the start.

The Gill-Dhawan duo didn't leave anything for the rest of the batting order. Even Rahul, who is yet to adapt to India's new aggressive philosophy, didn't get to bat.

When former India player Ajay Jadeja was asked about the changes that India could make for the second game, he called for an altered batting order with Rahul getting match practice.

"Maybe the batting order will change. KL Rahul is here to get some batting practice. So the guys who are going - KL, Hooda and Avesh Khan - these are three guys who are part of that squad - one way you would look at giving them more time in the middle but if this is the batting order and he is going to walk in at four, maybe he won't get to play a single ball on this tour," said Jadeja during a discussion on Sony Sports.

Jadeja backed the inclusion of Avesh Khan, who is a part of the Indian squad for the impending Asia Cup. But he also underlined how the troika of Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna was at its best during the first ODI.

"You could bring in any one of them. They are all good players and Avesh Khan especially, who is going to be a part of that squad. So it could be that he is rested because you want fast bowlers to be fresh. Otherwise, he would probably have made it to the side.

"You have got Deepak Chahar who is coming back - so one game is not enough to look at him, Siraj who has bowled exceptionally well - numbers don't tell you that story, Prasidh Krishna I think is a fabulous talent, one game is too short to judge anybody anyway," added Jadeja.

The second game of the three-match ODI series is on Saturday.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

indian cricket team zimbabwe cricket kl rahul
