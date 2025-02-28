Jadeja's jibe to Waqar Younis in Pakistani TV show: ‘My friend, Afghanistan have won more than your team in ICC events’

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja pointed out a simple fact to former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis, explaining Afghanistan's rise in international cricket, particularly in ICC events. Jadeja said Afghanistan have won more matches than Pakistan in the last three ICC events and their victories should never be treated as a "one-off". Ajay Jadeja and Wasim Akram

After Afghanistan beat England to knock them out of the Champions Trophy 2025, their head coach, Jonathan Trott, said no team would make the mistake of Afghanistan lightly. Referring to that statement, Waqar Younis, during a special Champions Trophy show on Ten Sports called 'Dressing Room', asked the legendary Wasim Akram whether Afghanistan can realistically beat Australia in their next match in Lahore on Friday to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

"Absolutely," answered Akram. The former Pakistan captain then highlighted how Afghanistan produced a stellar display with bat and ball to beat England by eight runs. "The way they won that game against England... Ibrahim Zadran played so well after they lost early wickets and then to defend 320 with a wet ball was commendable. The ball was literally wet because of the dew. That will give them a lot of confidence. Yeah, Australia can make it one-sided, but if Afghanistan are on song, then they can beat any team in the world," he added.

Jadeja, also on the panel, then decided to remind everyone of Afghanistan's good record in the last three ICC events.

"They have won more games than your team, my friend, in ICC events. Anybody who thinks it's a one-off thing is fooling themselves," Jadeja said.

Afghanistan's better record than Pakistan in ICC events

Afghanistan have won 10 matches in the last three ICC events. Five of them came int he last T20 World Cup where they created history by advancing to the semi-finals. They even got the better of Australia to knock them out of the tournament. In the ODI World Cup in India in 2023, they narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot after finishing with four wins out of nine matches.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have failed to advance from the group stage in any of these tournaments, winning just six matches across three ICC tournaments. They bowed out of this Champions Trophy without winning a game.

Akram hailed Afghanistan players' collective hunger to win games and do well against the best teams in the world. "The best thing about that team is that whenever they come onto the field, they want to win, whether it's batting or fielding. There's a collective hunger to do well against the best teams in the world," he said.

Jadeja, who worked as a consultant with Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup, said the players believe they win a match in any situation; that belief has made all the difference in recent times.

"Now they believe they can get out of any situation. When you win close games then it's all about belief. That they have shown in this tournament," he said.

Afghanistan face Australia in another must-win match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday. A win will take them to the semifinal in their maiden Champions Trophy appearance, while a defeat will more or less put them out of the tournament.