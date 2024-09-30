Jaiswal, Rahul lead scoring blitz as India chase Kanpur Test win

Kanpur: The second Test between India and Bangladesh had shuddered to a halt because of rain on the first day. After a wet ground held up the restart even on Day 3 at the Green Park despite the weather relenting, the home team adopted T20 style batting on Monday in a scramble towards victory and stay on course for a spot in next year’s World Test Championship final. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Monday. (AFP)

With Bangladesh 26/2 in their second innings at stumps – they still trail by 26 runs – Indian bowlers will fancy their chances of making quick inroads into the innings, although it is unlikely to be a typical fifth day pitch, having been under the covers for more than two days.

The visitors, resuming on 107/3, were dismissed for 233. This despite No.3 Mominul Haque remaining unbeaten on a patient 107 (194b, 17x4, 1x6), an innings spanning almost five hours. If the combined bowling show whetted the appetite of the fans, they were in for a batting treat as well.

Skipper Rohit Sharma began with two sixes off Khaled Ahmed to signal India’s intent from the start as they raced to 285/9 declared in just 34.4 overs, dominating the Bangladesh bowlers. They scripted a series of “fastest” records in Tests.

Sharma (23 – 11b, 1x4, 3x6) set the tone, and although he fell after a 55-run opening stand in 23 balls, young Yashasvi Jaiswal switched on the T20 mode. Jaiswal hit Hasan Mahmud for three consecutive boundaries in his first over as he raced to the fastest fifty by an Indian opener (72 – 51b, 12x4, 2x6). India’s run rate of 8.22 is the highest for a team scoring 200-plus in a Test innings.

Jaiswal and Shubman Gill stitched together 72 runs for the second wicket before the left-handed opener was bowled by pacer Hasan Mahmud to a ball that kept low. The Indian management made the logical move of promoting Rishabh Pant to No.4, ahead of Virat Kohli. The stumper’s form apart -- he struck a century on comeback in the first Test in Chennai – he could take apart the bowling. Besides, Kohli was looking to build his batting and a failure chasing quick runs would have only led to debate.

Although Pant fell early, Kohli, who saw Bangladesh botch a simple run out early on, scored a 35-ball 47.

Gill (39 -- 36b, 4x4, 1x6) and Pant fell in succession, but KL Rahul (68 – 43b, 7x4, 2x6) stroked the Bangladesh bowlers around the park with Kohli for company, the pair sharing in an 87-run fifth wicket partnership.

Though Bangladesh spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets each, they too bore the brunt of India’s furious hitting. The fastest team 50 (18 balls), 100 (74 balls) and 200 runs (24.2 overs) in Test cricket were all recorded. The 25,000-odd fans were delighted as India struck 28 fours and 11 sixes.

“Our game plan was set from the very start of the day. First, bowlers did their job nicely and thereafter, this T20 approach was pre-decided in such a situation as we have just two days to make out a result in this game,” India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel said after play.

Morkel praised Jaiswal, whose sensational start to Test career continues. “He did exactly what he was expected to do, continue his style of free-flow batting in this game too,” he said.

Jadeja took his 300th Test wicket to celebrate a rare double of 3,000 runs and 300 wickets. He is only the second quickest to complete the double, behind England great Ian Botham. “It’s special when you achieve something for India. I’ve been playing Tests for 10 years now and finally I’ve reached this milestone. I’ve done well and I’m proud of myself,” he told the broadcaster.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said: “We tried to figure out how to stop the runs. We must give them credit, they are the number one team and are performing well with many world-class players and plenty of experience.”

He praised centurion Mominul, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 31 the next score of the innings. “The first innings is very important in Test cricket. Mominul bhai played really well, but we couldn’t provide him the support he needed. If we had been able to support him better, the game might have turned out differently.”