Home / Cricket / Janta curfew not enough, need roadmap: Aakash Chopra

Janta curfew not enough, need roadmap: Aakash Chopra

The cricketer-turned-commentator further added that Inda need a roadmap to plan in case of a total shutdown. “What we need is a roadmap in case of a total shutdown. Not easy in a country where millions rely on daily wages,” he said.

cricket Updated: Mar 20, 2020 20:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Akash Chopra.
File photo of Akash Chopra.(Twitter)
         

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking people to observe ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday, but added that the measure will not be enough to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country. In a series of tweets, Chopra said: “I get the psychological triumph #JuntaCurfew could provide. The feeling of getting together & all too. Well done, PM Sir. But the rapid rise in positive cases in India suggests that it’s not going to be enough...not even a drop in the ocean. Shutting down completely is upon us.”

Also read: ‘The right step’ - Sachin Tendulkar lauds PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ move amid Covid-19 threat

“How are we going to look after them? Get food on their plate...and how prepared are our healthcare facilities. This needs to be communicated loud & clear,” he added.

In the 30-minutes television address on Friday, which began at 8 pm, PM Modi started by highlighting the gravity of the situation - that coronavirus disease Covid-19 has affected more people than the two World Wars. “The whole world is going through a very serious phase. Generally, whenever a natural crisis occurs, it is limited to a few countries or states. But the coronavirus outbreak has put the entire human race in crisis,” he said.

Also read: Umar Akmal charged under PCB’s anti-Corruption code, could face lifetime ban

He also urged the countrymen to avoid stepping out of home unless necessary, and made a promise that there won’t be a shortage of essential supplies.

