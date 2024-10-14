Jason Gillespie, Shan Masood comforting distraught Babar Azam caught on camera; Pakistan coaches disgruntled at PCB

The newly-structured selection committee of the PCB, which saw the addition of Aleem Dar, Aaqib Javed, and Azhar Ali, took a bold step on Sunday for Pakistan's second and third Test match against England as former captain Babar Azam was dropped along with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah. PCB released a statement explaining that the selectors considered "the current form and fitness of key players" before omitting the three highest-profile players. Babar Azam was dropped from the Pakistan Test squad for 2nd and 3rd Test against England

The decision by the PCB sparked major criticism on social media, especially after captain Shan Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie called for continuity in selection even amid the array of losses, which included a humiliating whitewash at home against Bangladesh in late August.

Amid PCB's act, a video went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing a distraught Babar being comforted by Gillespie, his assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and Masood in the Pakistan dugout. Although the video, released by 'Events & Happenings Sports' on YouTube, had no audio clarifying the conversation between Gillespie and Babar, but the clip did show that he looked disgruntled and baffled.

Aaqib Javed explains Babar Azam's omission

Babar's loss of form has been well documented. Having last scored a half-century-plus score against England in December 2022, with a 161-run knock in Karachi, the former Pakistan captain, who was present in Multan on Sunday and was seen conversing with his teammates and assessing the pitch, went 18 straight innings without a fifty in Test cricket. During the period, he scored just 366 runs at 20.33.

Although not taking his name, Javed, one of the selectors, explained that loss of form resulted in the omission of the aforementioned three players.

"We are confident that this break from international cricket will help these players regain their fitness, confidence and composure, ensuring they return in top shape for future challenges," he said. "They remain some of our finest talents with much more to contribute to Pakistan cricket. We are fully committed to supporting them during this period so they can come back even stronger."