Jason Holder in, Adam Zampa out; key decision on Devdutt Padikkal: RR's Dream11 Predictions vs LSG in IPL 2023

RR Dream XI picks vs LSG, IPL 2023: Table toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash on Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This will be the first time RR will be playing in Jaipur, having played their previous two home matches in Guwahati.

The Sanju Samson-led side have so far won four out of their opening five games. RR dominated their first game of the season against SRH but lost their second match against PBKS by 5 runs. The Royals bounced back from the defeat to beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs and then beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs. The RR unit then made it three wins in a row after beating reigning champions Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets in their previous encounter.

Spectacular half-centuries from Sanju Samson (60 off 32) and Shimron Hetmyer (56* off 26) helped RR pull off a stunning chase against the Titans after Shubman Gill's opening act of 45(34) and David Miller's finishing act of 46(30) had propelled GT to a competitive 177/7.

Jos Buttler has scored 204 runs so far this season. Jaiswal has scored 136 runs but has only scored 11 in the last two games and will be itching to make a big contribution in the upcoming games. RR lost both openers cheaply against GT but skipper Samson and Shimron Hetmyer stepped up and ensured the win for RR. Sanju Samson put his two consecutive ducks behind him and scored a magnificent half-century and has now scored 157 runs this season. Hetmyer has scored 183 runs after his unbeaten 56 against GT. Dhruv Jurel and Ashwin have also contributed well to the team's batting.

The bowlers have done well as a unit. Chahal has scalped 11 wickets, Ashwin and Boult have both picked up 6 wickets. Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder have also chipped in with important performances.

Holder is expected to return to the playing XI against LSG after he was replaced by Adam Zampa in the previous encounter. The RR hierarchy will once again hope for an all-round performance from their team to make it five wins from six and cement their place at the top of the table.

RR Dream XI picks vs LSG, IPL 2023:

Openers: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Middle Order: Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal.

All-Rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma.

Impact player: Devdutt Padikkal or Kuldeep Sen can be utilised as the Impact player depending on whether RR bat or field first.

