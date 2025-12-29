Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya to be rested for New Zealand ODIs as BCCI all set to prioritise T20 World Cup: Report

India’s white-ball planning for the New Zealand series is set to carry a very 2026 flavour: protect the highest-impact match-winners, manage workload smartlym and keep the T20 World Cup horizon firmly on focus. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match.(PTI)

As reported by Cricbuzz, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are likely to be rested for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, with the expectation that both will return for the five-match T20I leg that follows immediately after.

Why Bumrah is being ring-fenced

Jasprit Bumrah’s ODI picture itself explains the thinking. He has not played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, and the report says his workload is being closely monitored. With India treating the upcoming months as a runway to the T20 World Cup, the more protected window is clearly the format where Bumrah’s spells can be managed and maximised.

Resting him in ODIs also signals that India are unwilling to burn through their most valuable bowler’s overs in what is being viewed as a less critical block, especially with a packed calendar and a longer T20 buildup immediately after.

Protecting Hardik Pandya as the most valuable all-round asset

Hardik Pandya adds value to the Indian team as the prime pace-bowling all-rounder, the rare cricketer who can influence a game across phases: powerplay flexibility, middle-overs matchup options, late-innings hitting, and the tactical freedom he gives the captain in balancing the XI.

He has not played an ODI since the Champions Trophy final in March 2025, with the absence linked to fitness issues. The rest plan, therefore, reads like controlled management rather than a rotation whim. It looks like the plan is keep him away from unnecessary workload in ODIs, and have him primed for the T20Is that are considered more important in the World Cup context.

Domestic compliance, tour schedule and squad timeline

A key layer in Hardik’s case is the domestic box. The report says he is expected to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Baroda to align with the BCCI’s mandatory domestic participation guideline, and could feature in two of Baroda’s last three league games on January 3, 6 and 8 in Rajkot.

The ODIs are scheduled for January 11, January 14, and January 18, followed by T20Is on January 21, January 23, January 25, January 28, and January 31. The ODI squad is expected around January 4-5, with the group assembling in Baroda on January 7, a timeline that underlines the same message: protect the difference-makers for the format that will define the year.