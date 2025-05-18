Bumrah captaincy hit by 'Hardik yardstick' threat; Gill’s credentials also doubted: 'KL Rahul is the clear candidate'

The race to become the next India captain primarily has two strong candidates - Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah. The latter was the vice-captain on the tour of Australia and had led India to their only win in the campaign, while also being the best performer in the series, and hence earned his right to be part of the race. Gill, on the other hand, has long been touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, with experts even drawing similarities with Virat Kohli. The India batter is currently the deputy in both the white-ball formats and has proven his worth as a leader in the IPL for the Gujarat Titans. However, both their captaincy cases receive a reality check with KL Rahul being named as the ideal candidate. BCCI selectors are set to name the next India Test captain by the end of May 2025

Bumrah, reportedly, may not be the clear favourite as Rohit Sharma's successor, but the fast bowler has received backing from most experts based on his performance in Australia. However, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, reminded why Hardik Pandya missed out on being the T20I captain last July. He said if fitness or injury concern was a parameter in deciding Hardik's candidature, with the selectors explaining that they needed a skipper who would be available for all matches, Bumrah is likely to miss out on Test captaincy based on the same criteria.

"The yardstick which was taken for Hardik Pandya when Suryakumar was named T20I captain...the reasoning there was that Hardik has fitness issues, he may not be available. Hence, we are looking at a player who is guaranteed a place in the playing XI. That's how Surya was elevated to the T20I captaincy. Now, if we equate that thought process with Test captaincy as well, on that basis, Jasprit may have to miss out," he said.

Bangar then backed Rahul as the "clear candidate" to replace Rohit, saying that he has proven his worth as a batter in overseas conditions and is a guaranteed starter in the playing XI.

"He's been a proven test battle, a lot of important runs at the top of the order for India. So he would play all the Test matches, and most of his hundreds or big scores have come in overseas matches. So there is no question mark on his ability in any conditions, for that matter. And he is young, he is not that old either. So when you are looking at a WTC cycle, it is a two-year cycle. I think Rahul at the moment is 31, 32. He can clearly play the entire cycle," he added.

BCCI warned of Shubman Gill 'mistake'

The 25-year-old has reportedly emerged as the strongest candidate to take over the reins, with BCCI all but certain to coronate him by the end of this month, at the time of the announcement of the Indian squad for the Test series in England.

However, Bangar warned BCCI against rushing into their decision to name Gill the next Test captain and urged the selectors to give him two more years before he can truly cement his place in the format.

"You would be mistaken if you were thinking really long term. Gill's quite young. He's got loads of cricket ahead of him, and he would also have attained that self-belief in his ability by doing well overseas. So that is a challenge for him to be doing that on a consistent basis. So he's your long-term prospect, no doubt. But whether you want to elevate him immediately, I don't really think that there is a reason to do that because you have a KL Rahul. He has captained India in the past when Virat gave up captaincy in South Africa. I think he captained one of the best matches, and he's a guaranteed starter at the top of the order. So that is the reason I believe that, yes, you can think long term after the next WTC cycle. By that time, I think Shubman Gill would have established his credentials in a much more solid way, and he would have plenty of experience behind him," he explained.