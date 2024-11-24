Jasprit Bumrah imitates Brett Lee's action, iconic chainsaw celebration in front of Aussie legend; bowling great reacts

Team India's premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, had an interesting conversation with former Australian pacer, Brett Lee, during the second day of the opening Test in Perth. During the chat, Bumrah seemingly talked to Lee about the latter's bowling action, and even tried to imitate his run-up and follow through. A few seconds later, Bumrah did Lee's famous chainsaw celebration. Jasprit Bumrah imitates Brett Lee's action(X)

Bumrah is leading the Indian team in the opening Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma, and played a significant role in the first innings. He took a five-wicket haul which included a stellar first spell, where he took three wickets within just six overs.

Watch as Bumrah spoke to Lee:

Lee is widely considered as one of the best fast bowlers in history; he represented Australia in 76 Tests, picking 310 wickets. He was a fearsome pacer in the fifty-over format, clinching 380 wickets in just 221 ODIs for the side. Lee is a twin-World Cup winner, too, playing a key role in Australia's successful 2003 and 2007 campaigns.

In the first Test, Bumrah registered figures of 5/30 in 18 overs; he dismissed both openers, Usman Khawaja (8) and Sydney McSweeney (10), and then removed Steve Smith on a first-ball duck. Bumrah's fiery spell played a key role as the hosts were dismissed for just 104 in their first innings.

The stand-in captain later dismissed the dangerous-looking Alex Carey (21 off 31 balls) and eventually completed his five-wicket haul with the dismissal of Australian counterpart Pat Cummins, removing him for just 3.

India gain stronghold

The visitors made a stellar comeback with the bat in the second innings of the Perth Test, with Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing a brilliant century (161). KL Rahul, too, scored a gritty 77 as the duo stitched an incredible 201-run stand for the first wicket. Virat Kohli, too, showed signs of a return to run-scoring form, going past the fifty-run mark for only the second time since India returned to the format in August earlier this year.