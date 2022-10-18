'Bumrah injury just before the World Cup...': New BCCI president Roger Binny reveals '2 things' he wants to focus on

1983 World Cup-winning player Roger Binny on Tuesday was elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, taking over the post from Sourav Ganguly. The 67-year-old was elected unopposed at the BCCI AGM (Annual general Meeting) in Mumbai while Jay Shah retained his position as the secretary of the BCCI for the second successive term. Moments after his election, Binny made a strong statement with a Jasprit Bumrah mention as he revealed his course of action as the new BCCI chief.

Binny, a veteran of 27 Tests and 72 ODIs, will take charge before the ODI World Cup which will be help next year in India and had revealed the two main aspects he wants to focus on immediately.

Speaking to ANI, Binny revealed that he was to stop the increase in injuries among players, citing Bumrah's example, saying that the star bowler's back injury right before the 2022 T20 World Cup has disrupted India's entire plan for Australia.

“As the BCCI president, I want to primarily focus on 2 things. First is the prevention of injuries to the players. Jasprit Bumrah got injured just before the World Cup, which affects the whole plan.

Not just Bumrah, India lost Deepak Chahar to an injury as well before the World Cup. However, the more significant aspect of Chahar's injury was that he had only recently returned from another injury for which he had missed the IPL and the most of India's summer campaign. It was Chahar's third injury this season.

Binny also wants to improve the pitches across the country.

Second, I want to focus on the pitches in the country. There needs to be more life in the wickets at home, so that our teams would not have the problem of adjusting when travelling abroad - like in Australia, where there is more pace and bounce," he said.

