 Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2024 opener vs Gujarat Titans | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad in Ahmedabad ahead of IPL 2024 opener vs Gujarat Titans

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 22, 2024 01:13 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah has joined the MI camp in Ahmedabad, ahead of their IPL 2024 opener vs Gujarat Titans.

Jasprit Bumrah missed IPL 2023 due to a back stress injury and will be making a comeback in the franchise tournament this year. The star pacer joined Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of IPL 2024, and looked geared up for the season.

Jasprit Bumrah has joined the MI camp.
Jasprit Bumrah has joined the MI camp.

Mumbai finished in fourth place during IPL 2023's league phase, qualifying for the playoffs. In the playoffs, they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs, but then lost to Gujarat Titans by 62 runs, failing to reach the final. Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in the final, claiming a record-levelling (with MI) fifth IPL title.

Jasprit Bumrah joins MI camp

MI shared photos of the pacer entering the team camp and he was dressed in a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of white shoes. Here are the photos:

He was part of India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad and was the fourth-highest wicket taker in the tournament with 20 dismissals. He was in sensational form during the recent Test series at home against England, bagging 19 dismissals in total. In the second Test, he became the joint-fastest (34 matches) Indian bowler and fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 wickets in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, he also became the first Indian pacer to reach no. 1 spot in the ICC Test Player Rankings and the first bowler to achieve top spot in rankings of all three formats.

IPL 2024 will also see Hardik Pandya perform captaincy duties, instead of Rohit Sharma. MI released Hardik ahead of the 2022 season and GT purchased him, making him captain. He led GT to the title in their debut IPL season, and followed it up with a runners-up finish last year. He joined MI in a shock transfer ahead of the auction, and also replaced Rohit Sharma as the new skipper, in what can be called a transition for the franchise.

CSK take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener, on Friday. Meanwhile, MI will open their campaign on Sunday, facing GT in Ahmedabad.

