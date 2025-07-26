Jasprit Bumrah 'might retire' from Tests, his body has totally given up': 'He just isn't enjoying his cricket'

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes Jasprit Bumrah might pull the plug on his Test career very soon. The No.1 Test bowler has been struggling a bit in the ongoing Manchester Test against England as his speeds have been down. He has been bowling consistently in the 130-135 kmph range, which is a significant reduction from the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy opener in Headingley. In the Leeds and Lord's Test, Bumrah consistently cranked it up, bowling at a speed of 140kmph. Mohammad Kaif believes Jasprit Bumrah “might retire” from Tests. (PTI)

In the first innings of the Manchester Test, Bumrah has taken just one wicket so far as he dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith. The 31-year-old was also seen holding his ankle during the second session of the fourth Test.

However, he did come back to bowl in the final session. Even commentators at that time reckoned that Bumrah was bowling well within himself and running in gingerly.

Kaif reckons fans might need to prepare for life without Bumrah in the longest format of the game. Before the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, it was already announced that the speedster would just be playing three Tests as his workload would be managed.

“Jasprit Bumrah, I don't think you will see him playing in the upcoming test matches. And he might even take retirement. He is struggling with his body. His body has totally given up. His speeds have been on the lower side in the Manchester Test. There is no speed in this Test match,” said Kaif in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

“And he is a selfless person. If he feels that he is not able to give 100 per cent for the country, that he is not able to win the match, that he is not getting the wickets, then he himself will refuse. This is my gut feel,” he added.

‘Get used to cricket without Bumrah’

Bumrah suffered a back spasm in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's last Test in Sydney, which ruled him out of competitive cricket for more than three months. He also missed the Champions Trophy because of this injury.

Hence, the call was taken to have Bumrah play just three Tests. However, his speeds have decreased over the course of the three games he has played in England so far.

Kaif urged the Indian cricket fans to get used to life without Bumrah as the pacer might end his Test career pretty soon.

"But the speed, he is throwing the ball at a speed of 130-125. And the wicket he got, the catch that the keeper took, he also caught it by diving. His passion is the same. But he has lost to his body. He has lost to his fitness. His body is not supporting him," said Kaif.

“His failure in this Test match clearly shows that I feel there will be problems in the Test matches. You may not see him playing. First, Virat Kohli went. Then Rohit Sharma went. Ashwin is not there. Now, without Bumrah, get used to it, Indian fans. I feel that you will have to get used to watching Test matches without him as well,” he added.

The former Indian batter further stated that Bumrah wants to go on as his mind remains sharp; however, he is losing the crucial battle against his own body.

“I pray that my prediction is wrong. But what I saw in this Test match, I feel that he is not enjoying himself. His mind his sharp, but he has lost to his body,” Kaif concluded.