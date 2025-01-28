Jasprit Bumrah named ICC Cricketer of the Year 2024, wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was honoured with the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Men’s Cricketer of the Year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday. Jasprit Bumrah has been honoured with the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.(AFP )

The pacer had a remarkable 2024, as he dominated every game he played in. The India speedster defeated fellow nominees Travis Head, Joe Root and Harry Brook to win the accolade.

He is now the fifth recipient of the award from India, after Rahul Dravid (2004), Sachin Tendulkar (2010), Ravichandran Ashwin (2016) and Virat Kohli (2017, 2018).

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah was also named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year.

Bumrah had a stellar 2024 as he made the ball talk time and time again. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, the current No.1 ranked bowler in the Test Rankings became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 200 Test wickets.

The pacer also crossed the elusive 900-point mark in the ICC Test Bowling Rankings, ending the year with a record-breaking 907 points - the highest for any Indian bowler in history.

Bumrah was the standout performer in India's T20 World Cup win in the Caribbean and the US. His 15 wickets in the tournament came at an average of 8.26 and an economy of just 4.17, making him the Player of the Tournament.

Bumrah's remarkable Test form

The Indian talisman scalped 71 Test wickets in just 13 matches, the highest by any bowler in 2024. He is only second to Kapil Dev for the most wickets by an Indian pacer in a calendar year.

Bumrah also finished the year as the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he scalped 32 wickets, becoming the Player of the Series.

Bumrah's standout performance of the year came in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. His spell of 3-14 helped India defend a below-par score in New York. He then returned with an impressive 2-18 from four overs, including wickets of Reeza Hendricks and Marco Jansen to help India defeat South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah put on a dreamy one-man show for the visitors. He took fifers in Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne as he dictated terms to the Australian batters.

Bumrah was the reason why India was in with a chance of levelling the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. However, his injury paved the way for an Australian victory in the last Test and the series.