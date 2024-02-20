 Jasprit Bumrah not present with Team India in Ranchi amid talks of being rested | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Jasprit Bumrah not present with Team India in Ranchi amid talks of being rested in 4th England Test

Jasprit Bumrah not present with Team India in Ranchi amid talks of being rested in 4th England Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 20, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep were the two pacers that travelled to Ranchi along with the rest of the Indian team.

Players of the Indian cricket team reached Ranchi on Tuesday evening ahead of the start of the fourth Test match of the five-game series against England, which will begin on Friday. India and England teams both arrived in the city via private charter. However, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was not present with the Indian side. The development comes amid reports saying the India quick might be rested for the fourth match.

India's Jasprit Bumrah poses for photos with the 'Player of the Match' trophy after the second Test match between India and England, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam(PTI)
India's Jasprit Bumrah poses for photos with the 'Player of the Match' trophy after the second Test match between India and England, at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam(PTI)

A day after India's record win by 434 runs in Rajkot, which helped them establish a 2-1 lead against England, reports circulated that Bumrah might be rested for the fourth match in Ranchi, keeping in mind the workload management. The right-arm pacer has picked 17 wickets in the series so far, the best by any bowler, while delivering 80.5 overs, the most bowled by an Indian in the contest.

ALSO READ: Who will replace Jasprit Bumrah for 4th India vs England Test in Ranchi? KL Rahul-Rajat Patidar a straight swap?

In a bid to have Bumrah fresh for the final tie in a seam-friendly Dharamsala track, the decision to rest their best bowler might be correct. However, the reports seem much likely to become true as Bumrah did not travel with the Indian team to Ranchi for the fourth Test.

According to News18, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep were the two pacers that travelled to Ranchi along with the rest of the Indian team.

It is yet to be seen if India call back Mukesh Kumar, who was released ahead of the third Test in Rajkot after a quiet performance in the second Test, where he returned with figures of 1 for 70. The fast bowler later rejoined his Bengal side in their final Ranji Trophy league game against Bihar and registered his maiden first-class ten-wicket haul.

However, if Mukesh isn't called back, Akash is likely to earn his maiden international cap on Friday and play the role of a second seamer in the India XI. Akash recently picked up 11 wickets in two matches for India A against England Lions, which included two four-wicket hauls.

News18 report further added that KL Rahul, who had missed the second and third Test due to quadriceps pain, is likely to join the Indian team later in the day.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

