Jasprit Bumrah’s reign at risk as Pakistan star makes waves after smashing Wasim Akram’s record

Pakistan spin bowler Noman Ali's rise in the ICC Test ranking chart continued after his heroics in the opening game of the two-match series at home against South Africa in Lahore last week. According to the latest list released by the ICC on Wednesday, Noman's dramatic jump of four places after his match-winning haul at the Gaddafi Stadium not only saw him shatter the legendary Wasim Akram's feat but also put Jasprit Bumrah's reign at risk. Pakistan's Noman Ali rose to No. 2 spot in ICC Test rankings

The left-arm spinner picked up a ten-wicket match haul, en route to his 10 for 193 as Pakistan beat the Proteas by 93 runs in Lahore to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The performance has been part of his stellar run of form since the start of 2024, during which he picked up 46 wickets in just five matches at an average of 14.56.

With the heroic show in the first Test, Noman earned 47 points, which saw his tally rise from 806 to 853 rating points, and subsequently, he jumped from No. 6 to No. 2 in the rankings. He now only stands behind top-ranked India fast bowler Bumrah, who has 882 rating points. With Noman currently in action in the second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi, where he picked up two wickets in the first innings, and will get to bowl in the second innings as well, he could potentially dethrone Bumrah, who won't be in action until the Test series against the Proteas later this month at home.

With the current rating points, Noman also became the sixth Pakistan bowler to cross the 850-mark after Imran Khan, Waqar Younis, Fazal Mahmood, Yasir Shah, Shoaib Akhtar and Saeed Ajmal. The tally also saw him overtake the peak ratings of Mohammad Abbas (838), Shaheen Shah Afridi (836), Wasim Akram (830) and Mushtaq Ahmed (827).