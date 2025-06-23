Search Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
Jasprit Bumrah rues unfortunate no-ball drama, but says 'fate' denied Harry Brook a century: 'It had decided 99'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 23, 2025 08:40 AM IST

Harry Brook’s effort saw England post 465, in response to India’s first innings total of 471. In the second innings, India reached 90/2, and lead by 96 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah is in sensational form in the ongoing first Test between India and England in Leeds. The India pacer took five wickets in 24.4 overs, and conceded only 83 runs. Such was his dominance, that he even managed to register five maiden overs. The MI star had some interesting battles, and in particular with Harry Brook, who was eventually removed by Prasidh Krishna for 99.

Jasprit Bumrah spoke on Harry Brook's 99-run knock vs India.
Jasprit Bumrah spoke on Harry Brook's 99-run knock vs India.

Speaking to reporters after Day 3, Bumrah felt that ‘fate’ played a key role in Brook’s dismissal. The English batter hammered Prasidh Krishna for a six in the first over of Day 3, and then went down the pitch to drive Bumrah, through the covers for a stunning four. 

Also Read: Ben Stokes bursts into laughter after Rishabh Pant belts him down the ground for four off his second ball

When he was on the verge of his ninth century in 26 Tests, his second on home soil, he ended up pulling Krishna to Shardul Thakur in the deep. Brook was also lucky during his knock. When he was waiting to get off his mark, he was caught off a miscued hook vs Bumrah in the last over of day 2, only to be saved by a no-ball. If it wasn’t a no-ball, he would have departed for a duck.

‘I think fate had…’: Jasprit Bumrah

Brook was also dropped on 46 and 82, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failing to capitalise on a thin edge off spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Then even Bumrah got unlucky as Yashasvi Jaiswal ended up dropping a two-handed attempt at fourth slip.

“I think fate had decided on 99 for him, because he got dropped a few times after (the no-ball) as well,” said Bumrah.

“But that is not to take away from him. He assessed the conditions well, he fancies his game and plays an aggressive style of cricket. He makes you think he can play an aggressive shot but he can shut up shop as well.

“Full credit, he played really well and we’ll try to have better plans in the next innings,” he added.

Brook’s effort saw England post 465, in response to India’s first innings total of 471. In the second innings, India reached 90/2 at Stumps, and lead by 96 runs.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
