Jasprit Bumrah shatters middle stump with perfect yorker on bowling return; fans plead 'Champions Trophy final khel lo'

Team India's leading fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, made a return to bowling after over a month's absence from action owing to a back injury. Bumrah suffered from back spasms during the fifth and final Test of the series against Australia in Sydney, which caused him to miss the all-important second innings, as the side faced a 3-1 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jasprit Bumrah returned to bowling in the nets after back injury(Instagram/Jasprit Bumrah)

Bumrah was initially named in India's Champions Trophy squad, too, but his name was withdrawn as the fast bowler failed to recover in time for the tournament.

The 31-year-old fast bowler has been one of India's pillars, playing a major role in the side's T20 World Cup triumph last year. Bumrah was also the highest wicket-taker in the Test series against Australia, registering 32 dismissals to his name across nine innings.

Bumrah took to his official Instagram account to share a video of him bowling in the nets.

Watch:

Many fans hilariously requested Bumrah to make a ‘wild card’ entry for India at the Champions Trophy, where the side has already booked a semi-final berth.

Fans hilariously request Bumrah to return to Champions Trophy(Instagram)

The leading fast bowler was in Dubai during India's Champions Trophy match against Pakistan last Sunday, where he was honoured with two ICC honours; these included the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the Cricketer of the Year, and the Test Player of the Year award.

Bumrah's terrific 2024

Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed a phenomenal Test season in 2024, reaffirming his status as one of the world's most formidable fast bowlers. Across 13 matches, he claimed a staggering 71 wickets, comfortably outpacing his nearest competitor, England’s Gus Atkinson, who managed 52 scalps in 11 games. Bumrah’s dominance was reflected in his astonishing average of 14.92 and a breathtaking strike rate of 30.1, numbers that placed him in an elite league of match-winners.

His consistency across different conditions made his achievement even more remarkable. At home, he played a pivotal role in India’s five-Test series against England, where he bagged 19 wickets, tormenting the opposition with his pace and accuracy. However, it was his exploits in Australia that truly underlined his brilliance.

His stellar year also saw him etch his name in history alongside India’s bowling greats. Bumrah became only the fourth Indian bowler to take 70 or more wickets in a calendar year in Test cricket, joining an exclusive club that includes Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, and R. Ashwin.