Jasprit Bumrah shuts down critics after scripting history in ICC rankings, India pacer's 1st reaction breaks internet

Fresh from scripting history in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test bowling rankings on Wednesday, India's pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah opted to shut down his critics with a noteworthy message. Pacer Bumrah propelled Rohit Sharma's Team India to a series-levelling win over England in the 2nd Test on Monday. Days after guiding Virat Kohli-less Team India to a comfortable win, speedster Bumrah was confirmed as the new No.1 bowler by the ICC in their newly released Men's Test Bowler rankings. India's bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who took 6 wickets, shows the ball at the end of the first innings of England (PTI)

Bumrah, the first Indian pacer to top the Test rankings, took to Instagram to share his first reaction after becoming the top-ranked bowler in the longest format. Bumrah's 'the support vs the congratulations' post has become the talk of the town on social media. Bumrah remained on the sidelines due to lower-back stress fractures in 2022. The fast bowler was also ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in Australia with a back injury.

Bumrah's sensational return after long injury layoff

After spending 11 months away from competitive cricket, Bumrah returned to the Indian side for the Ireland series. Bumrah was a part of India's Asia Cup side in 2023. The premier pacer also spearheaded India's fast-bowling attack with veteran Mohammed Shami at the ICC World Cup last year. Bumrah-starrer India contested the final of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup against eventual winners Australia.

Bumrah tops ICC rankings after Vizag masterclass

Roped in as India's vice-captain for the England Test series, Bumrah produced a reverse swing masterclass in Visakhapatnam to seal a famous win for the hosts. The 30-year-old bagged nine wickets to help India thrash England by 106 runs in the 2nd Test at Vizag. Pacer Bumrah was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics against England. Days after India's impressive win, Bumrah replaced veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the No.1 Test bowler. Speedster Bumrah is the fourth Indian to top the ICC bowling charts. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Bishan Singh Bedi achieved the same feat earlier.