Jasprit Bumrah takes a dig at Rajasthan Police after Asia Cup 2018 victory

Jasprit Bumrah was an important part of the Indian cricket team as they defeated Bangladesh to claim their seventh Asia Cup title on Friday and the fast bowler took to Twitter to took a subtle dig at Rajasthan Police after the victory.

Rajasthan Police poked fun at Bumrah bowling a no-ball during the Champions League final against Pakistan in 2017 when he took the wicket of Fakhar Zaman which was later overturned. Zaman went on to play a match-winning innings of 114 as Pakistan won the match by 80 runs to clinch the trophy.

Bumrah shared a picture of himself with the Asia Cup trophy and wrote - “Some people love to use their creativity on the signboards. Hope this one fits there as well!! #Champions #AsiaCup2018 #lionalwaysroars”

Some people love to use their creativity on the sign boards. Hope this one fits there as well!! 😁💪#Champions#AsiaCup2018 #lionalwaysroars🦁 pic.twitter.com/VWiJidwmaA — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 28, 2018

India prevailed in a nerve-shredding final against Bangladesh by three wickets to defend their Asia Cup title.

Chasing 223 for win, India’s fancied top order let the team down but Kedar Jadhav’s all-round performance helped them win their seventh continental title off the final delivery of the contest. Earlier Liton Das registered his maiden one-day century but Bangladesh squandered a flying start to be bowled out for 222 in the 49th over.

Bumrah had a relatively good outing in the competition as he finished with 8 wickets from 4 matches with his best performance (3/37) coming against Bangladesh in the Super Four stage.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 20:45 IST