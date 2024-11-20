As Jasprit Bumrah gears up to lead India in Perth, a look at all the bowlers to have captained the country in Tests

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to don the captaincy hat in the opening Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia at Optus Stadium, Perth. The absence of Rohit Sharma from the first Test has put an added responsibility on Bumrah's shoulders, but it won't be something new for him. He has led the Indian team in the past, too, when Rohit was unavailable for the postponed fifth Test against England in 2021. However, it didn't go in his favour, as India lost the match at Edgbaston. Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian team in the first Test match against Australia in Perth.(AFP)

Bumrah has often voiced his opinion that it's high time that fast bowlers should be considered for the captaincy role. The 30-year-old is part of an elusive list of bowlers who have led the Indian team in red-ball cricket.

Here is the list of bowlers who have led the Indian team in the past.

1. Ghulam Ahmed: The right-arm off-break spinner became the first bowler to lead the Indian team in red-ball format. It was against New Zealand in 1955 when he first got the opportunity to lead India in Tests. The match ended in a draw as he got another opportunity to lead India in a couple of Tests against the West Indies in 1988. However, the result didn't go in their favour as India lost on both occasions. He played in 22 Tests for India and went on to take 68 wickets at an average of 30.17 which included 4 five-wicket hauls

2. Srinivas Venkataraghavan: Venkataraghavan was another off-spinner who led India in the past, as he had a big opportunity five times from 1974 to 79. The Chennai bowler failed to inspire the Indian team, as it didn't register any wins during his tenure, with two ending in losses and three in draws. Meanwhile, he represented India in 57 Tests and claimed 156 wickets at an average of 36.11, which included three five-wicket hauls. After completing his playing career, he went on to become an umpire.

3. Bishan Singh Bedi: The legendary Indian spinner captained the Indian team in 22 Tests when it was trying to make a name for itself in international cricket. Widely regarded as one of the best left-arm spinners for India, Bishan had a mixed tenure as India managed to win 6 Tests under his captaincy. Meanwhile, they suffered 11 defeats during his tenure, while five ended in a draw. The veteran spinner played 67 Tests for India in which he claimed 266 scalps, including 14 five-wicket hauls.

4. Anil Kumble: India waited a long time to appoint a specialist bowler as captain, and they chose Anil Kumble for the big role at the end of his career. Despite a short stay, he left a big impact on the team, which many players still talk about. However, he managed to produce the desired result only thrice in 14 Tests as captain as India lost five, while six ended in a draw. Meanwhile, he finished his career as one of the greatest bowlers to play the game, claiming 619 Test wickets, including 35 five-wicket hauls.

5. Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah became the first specialist pacer to lead the Indian team in Tests when Rohit Sharma was injured and missed the postponed England Test. There was a massive hype when Bumrah took over the leadership charge but the result didn't go in their favour. Meanwhile, the Perth Test will be significant not only for India but also for Bumrah, who will have the opportunity to prove his worth as the candidate who could successfully take over the reins in Test cricket from Rohit, who will turn 38 next April.