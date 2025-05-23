Jasprit Bumrah urged to lead Team India in England Test series: 'We need experience'

As India prepare for a crucial five-match Test series in England next month, uncertainty looms over who will lead the side following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from red-ball cricket. While the BCCI is expected to announce the new Test captain and squad later this week, former India opener Abhinav Mukund has thrown his weight behind pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, citing experience and past leadership stints as key factors. India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts as he walks past the trophy during an official ceremony after the fifth cricket Test match against Australia.(AFP)

“Bumrah (should lead) because he has already led India before, and we need the experience in England,” Mukund told SportsBoom.com, offering a firm endorsement amid swirling speculation over the leadership transition.

India find themselves at a delicate juncture. With both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from the longest format earlier this month, the team is suddenly without two of its most experienced pillars. Rohit had been out of form for many months in the longest format and had even sidelined himself from selection in the final Test of the series against Australia. Preferring to leave on his own terms, Rohit chose to exit the format entirely. Kohli followed suit just days later, drawing the curtain on his celebrated Test career.

The leadership vacuum

The leadership vacuum has triggered a behind-the-scenes scramble. According to Sky Sports, the BCCI has held informal discussions with both Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant about assuming the role, though neither has been formally finalised.

Pant, who made a successful return to international cricket in the IPL after a prolonged injury layoff last year, has emerged as a strong contender. His flair, tactical nous, and previous captaincy experience in the IPL strengthen his case. However, Mukund’s preference for Bumrah stems from the need for stability in overseas conditions.

India will also have to navigate the workload management of Bumrah, who is returning from a back injury sustained earlier this year in Australia. He missed the Champions Trophy and the first half of the IPL, raising doubts about his availability for all five Tests.