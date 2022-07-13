'When he is on song...': Jasprit Bumrah's 1st ODI performance among the greatest by an Indian bowler, says former batter

Jasprit Bumrah sent England tumbling to a 10-wicket defeat in the first ODI against India with a devastating exhibition of fast bowling that saw him taking six wickets. He ended the innings with figures of 6/19, which is the best by an India bowler against England in an ODI.

It went past Ashish Nehra 6/23 against England during the 2003 World Cup and former India opener Wasim Jaffer said that Bumrah's performance has to rank among the greatest by an Indian bowler in the format.

“When you have got some help and somebody as good as Bumrah to face with his pace and variations, he will exploit any weakness or fault you have in your technique. These kind of conditions probably doesn't help the England batters apart from maybe Root. If there is any kind of help for the fast bowlers, (Mohammed) Shami and Bumrah will test you out and that is exactly what happened. The ball swung, he hit the deck and he brings a lot of confidence,” said Jaffer on ESPNCricinfo.

“It stands quite high. The World Cup performance of Ashish Nehra also stands pretty high. Somebody getting six wickets against a batting lineup like this away from home always stands high. He is a very skillful bowler and when he is on song, if at all there are any bowlers you want to avoid playing when the conditions are in their favour, it is Bumrah. It is just that it is a bilateral and not a World Cup,” he said.

Bumrah's match-winning spell and Rohit Sharma's half-century helped India gain a 1-0. Put to bat first, England could post only 110 runs on the board as pacers Jasprit Bumrah (6/19) and Mohammed Shami (3/31) destroyed their batting attack. Jos Buttler (30) and David Willey (21) were the only ones who could deliver notable contributions.

