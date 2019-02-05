Jasprit Bumrah will be a great asset to India at the ICC World Cup 2019 - Sachin Tendulkar

Jasprit Bumrah has been a force to be reckoned with in the last couple of years. From claiming the top spot in the T20I rankings to transforming himself into a proper Test bowler, the youngster has impressed experts and fans alike. Sachin Tendulkar is one of those fans and he showered praises on the pace sensation.

“Honestly, I had seen this coming,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying by Sportstar. “I am not surprised by Bumrah’s success. Having spent time with him and seen his sincere and honest efforts to improve and learn, I always knew it was a matter of time before he would rattle the best batsmen in the world.”

“I have seen from close quarters how he looks to improve. In 2015, I had seen his ability to win a battle. With Kane Williamson in batting, I had said Bumrah would make his mark. I am happy he has,” he added,

Tendulkar also said that it was Bumrah’s precision and consistency that make him a lethal bowler.

“His action and deceptive bowling, plus the consistency to take wickets, make him a dangerous bowler. He knows how to execute his plans. Bumrah will be a big threat to the opposition and a great asset to India at the World Cup.”

The other young cricketer who earned a lot of praise from the ‘Master Blaster’ was Rishabh Pant. Tendulkar said that the wicket-keeper has a great future and lauded him for his ‘fearless’ attitude.

“Rishabh has terrific prospects in international cricket. He has a great future, but he must keep his head on his shoulders and look to enjoy his game. If he keeps his focus he will play long because things will happen around his cricket essentially. I have liked his approach and the fact that he is fearless,” said Tendulkar.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 13:24 IST