Hardik Pandya's vice-captaincy appointment for T20 WC challenged by Irfan Pathan: 'Bumrah wouldn't have been bad choice'

Hardik Pandya's tale of woe is well documented in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. From breaking the hearts of Gujarat Titans fans to upsetting Rohit Sharma faithful by taking over the captaincy reigns, Pandya has been facing the wrath of jeering fans in the IPL 2024. Becoming a staunch critic of Hardik, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan recently took aim at selectors for prioritising the selection of the MI skipper. Pathan has questioned the appointment of India's new vice-captain for T20 World Cup (AFP-PTI)

Launching a fresh attack on Hardik following his return to the Indian side for the T20 World Cup, Pathan questioned the appointment of the new vice-captain. Even though Hardik has struggled to revive MI's campaign in the IPL 2024, the star all-rounder was picked as Rohit's deputy for the T20 World Cup. Hardik was also the vice-captain of the Indian team at the 2023 World Cup. However, an ankle injury cut short his campaign in the ICC event last year.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

‘Hardik held the captaincy but Rohit…’

“Previously, Hardik Pandya held the captaincy, but Rohit Sharma took over for T20 matches. Post T20 World Cup, there was a new plan; they aimed for a younger team with Pandya and Surya as potential captains. Yet, questions arise regarding Pandya's performance consistency and commitment to Indian cricket. Regular participation in domestic cricket is essential for serving Indian cricket throughout the year. Injuries are inevitable, but proper planning involving consistent match play, including domestic cricket, is vital for a player's return. But then there's this one player who returns from injury without fulfilling the same requirements," Pathan told Star Sports.

Hardik escaped ‘Kishan-Iyer’ treatment

In the lead-up to the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan didn't receive contract extensions for ignoring BCCI's directive to play in the Ranji Trophy. Pathan had then claimed that Hardik was not judged using the same parameters. All-rounder Hardik was drafted in the Grade A category when the BCCI revealed its annual central contracts list. After recovering from an ankle injury in the build-up to IPL 2024, Hardik made his return to competitive cricket in the DY Patil tournament.

'Whether you're Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli…'

“That shouldn't happen because it sends the wrong message to the rest of the team. When they see one player receiving special treatment, it disrupts the team environment. Cricket isn't like tennis; it's a team sport where equality is vital. Every player should be treated fairly and equally. Regardless of whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned player like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, cricket is a team sport first and foremost. I've witnessed things in the past, particularly during the T20 World Cup last year, that went against the principles of Indian cricket—instances where certain players were given undue advantage, which is unacceptable,” the former India all-rounder added.

Hardik's flop show in IPL 2024

With Hardik succeeding Rohit at MI for IPL 2024, the five-time winners made an awful start to the new season by losing their first three games. Hardik's MI side is placed ninth in the IPL with six points in 10 matches. Despite flopping with the bat and ball in the IPL 2024, Hardik was added to the Indian side for the T20 World Cup. Instead of appointing Hardik as vice-captain, Irfan argued that the national selectors should have picked pace ace Jasprit Bumrah as Rohit's deputy for the ICC event.

'Bumrah wouldn't have been a bad choice either'

"To succeed in tournaments like the World Cup, it's imperative that every player is treated fairly and equally. So, now, coming back to your question about Hardik Pandya being vice-captain, I understand the rationale behind it due to the importance of continuity in leadership. However, considering the current performance, the selectors opting for continuity may be understandable. Yet, I believe someone like Bumrah wouldn't have been a bad choice either,” Pathan concluded.