Irfan Pathan delivers first assessment of Virat Kohli's knock vs GT in IPL 2024: 'Look, it was a slow start'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's dominant performance against Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League season 2024 was followed by Virat Kohli's swift response to the strike-rate talks 'from the box' on Sunday. Kohli's opening act and a sizzling century from Will Jacks sealed RCB's nine-wicket win over the 2022 winners at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Irfan Pathan acknowledged Kohli's knock and his strong response.(ANI-AFP)

After enjoying a match-winning partnership with centurion Jacks, Kohli opted to shut down his critics for questioning the batting strike rate of the former RCB skipper in the World Cup year. Kohli extended his stay at the top of the Orange Cap standings following his impressive 44-ball 70 against Gill's Titans. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also acknowledged Kohli's knock and his strong response.

'He's a big-match player': Irfan on Kohli

"I don't understand where all the talks of strike rate comes in. It actually disappoints me. I've been actually talking about it from day one. Don't question that because he's a big-match player. He always wins you games. And today look what he did. Look, it was a slow start. He played down the ground really well. He played the slog sweep really well as well. And this shot sweep shot. He doesn't play that much, but he played all around today, and that is why he's able to get that success," Pathan told Star Sports.

Pathan said that Kohli showed the world again he only wants to win matches for his team. Defending Kohli's slow starts, Irfan opined that the RCB icon plays according to the situation. The Orange Cap holder is the first player to complete 500 runs at the IPL 2024. With a batting strike rate of 147.49, Kohli has slammed four half-centuries and one century in the 2024 edition of the IPL.

‘Good news for RCB’

"It's good news for Virat Kohli, good news for RCB, but in long term, great news for Team India because you know a lot of chatter has been there around for Virat Kohli's strike rate and his form. You have to just make it strike-rate plus average. He's got an orange cap on his hand, 500 runs, outstanding," Pathan added.