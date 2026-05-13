Jasprit Bumrah's IPL form may raise noise; ICC Test rankings deliver clear answer on India star's legacy

Jasprit Bumrah’s IPL 2026 has been unusually quiet by his own standards, but his standing in Test cricket remains untouched. The latest ICC rankings kept the India fast bowler at No. 1 among Test bowlers, with Bumrah holding 879 rating points. Jasprit Bumrah for India in Test cricket. (X images)

The split is simple. Bumrah has not had the wicket-taking impact expected of him in the IPL. Test cricket, however, is judged on a separate body of work, and his red-ball record continues to keep him ahead of every bowler in the world.

Bumrah stays No. 1 Jasprit Bumrah has taken only 3 wickets in 11 matches in IPL 2026. He has bowled 41 overs, conceded 349 runs, and returned an economy rate of 8.51. His average stands at 116.33, while his strike rate is 82 balls per wicket.

Those numbers are poor for any frontline bowler. They look even sharper because they belong to Bumrah, whose standard in white-ball cricket has usually been built on control, pressure and breakthroughs.

His match-by-match returns clearly show the pattern. Bumrah finished with 0/35 against Kolkata Knight Riders, 0/21 against Delhi Capitals, 0/32 against Rajasthan Royals, 0/35 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 0/41 against Punjab Kings, 1/15 against Gujarat Titans, 1/31 against Chennai Super Kings, 0/54 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 1/20 against Chennai Super Kings, 0/45 against Lucknow Super Giants and 0/20 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The wickets have not come often enough. He has gone wicketless in eight of his 11 matches. Mumbai Indians have not received the usual Bumrah spell that changes the direction of a T20 game, especially with the new ball or at the death.

That does not turn a difficult IPL into a larger judgment on his bowling. Off-form seasons are part of cricket. Great bowlers also go through stretches where edges do not carry, batters ride the pressure, and wickets fall at the other end instead. Bumrah’s IPL 2026 has been a poor statistical season, not a final verdict.

The distinction matters because the ICC Test rankings are not reacting to IPL scorecards. Bumrah’s No. 1 position rests on his red-ball body of work. The format asks for longer spells, repeat pressure, seam movement, reverse swing, old-ball threat and the ability to break set batters across sessions. Bumrah has done that better than anyone else in the current cycle.

The ICC table keeps him above a strong group of fast bowlers. Australia’s Mitchell Starc has moved up to second. New Zealand’s Matt Henry has jumped to third. Australia captain Pat Cummins has climbed to fourth. Bumrah remains above all three with 879 points.

That ranking also underlines his separation within the Indian attack. Mohammed Siraj is India’s next-best Test bowler at No. 12. Ravindra Jadeja is 14th, while Kuldeep Yadav is 15th. India have strong bowling depth, but Bumrah still stands alone in the global list.

His position reflects sustained excellence rather than the current IPL rhythm. A quiet T20 season can affect immediate debate, selection chatter and public perception, not the actual legacy of the bowler.

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Jaiswal, Gill stay in Test batting top 10 India also have two batters inside the top 10 of the ICC Test batting rankings. Yashasvi Jaiswal is placed eighth with 750 rating points. Shubman Gill has moved up one spot to ninth with 730 points.

Joe Root continues to lead the batting rankings with 880 points. Harry Brook is second, followed by Travis Head and Steve Smith. The table keeps England and Australia strongly represented near the top, while Jaiswal and Gill remain India’s two main names inside the elite bracket.

Gill’s rise by one place adds another important Indian note to the update. India’s Test batting transition has increasingly leaned on Jaiswal and Gill as long-format pillars, and both remain in the top 10 heading into the next red-ball phase.

India remain No. 1 in ODI rankings The rankings update also brought a major team-level marker for India. They retained the No. 1 position in the ICC men’s ODI team rankings with 118 points.

New Zealand are second with 113 points, five behind India. Australia are third with 109. South Africa have moved to fourth with 102 points, going past Pakistan, who are fifth with 98.

Sri Lanka are sixth with 96 points. Afghanistan are seventh with 93. England are eighth with 89. Bangladesh are ninth with 84, while the West Indies are on 74.

For India, the larger picture remains strong across formats. Bumrah continues as the world’s top-ranked Test bowler. Jaiswal and Gill remain inside the Test batting top 10. The ODI side remains at No. 1 despite the latest recalibration.

Bumrah’s case is the sharpest story inside the update. His IPL numbers are difficult to ignore. Three wickets in 11 matches is far below his usual level. The Mumbai Indians have not seen the wicket-taking version of Bumrah that has shaped so many seasons.

His Test ranking tells the other side with equal clarity. Red-ball cricket still places him above Starc, Henry and Cummins. The current IPL has been quiet. His Test authority remains intact.