Jasprit Bumrah's IPL return set to be delayed as Mumbai Indians struck with setback weeks before season opener: Report

Jasprit Bumrah has been away from action since January earlier this year, and it seems the fans might to have a little longer for his comeback. According to a report from the Times of India, the star Indian pacer is likely to miss the initial phase of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Jasprit Bumrah playing for Mumbai Indians(ANI)

The ace fast bowler, currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, is unlikely to feature for Mumbai Indians until April, according to the report.

“Bumrah's medical reports are okay. He has resumed bowling at the CoE. However, it is unlikely he'll be able to bowl at the start of the IPL in another fortnight. As per current status, the first week of April looks a more realistic date for him to get back to high-intensity cricket,” a BCCI source told the newspaper.

With Mumbai Indians scheduled to play four matches in the first two weeks of the tournament, Bumrah’s absence could impact the team's bowling attack. As of now, the speedster has not yet begun bowling at full intensity, with the medical staff cautiously managing his workload.

“It’s standard operating procedure. The medical team will gradually build up his workload and intensity. Unless he is able to bowl full tilt without any discomfort for some days, the medical team is unlikely to clear him,” the source added.

Preparation for England Tests

The BCCI is closely monitoring his recovery to ensure he is available for the crucial five-Test series in England, set to take place immediately after the IPL. The selectors remain wary of relying solely on Bumrah and Mohammed Shami for the demanding England tour, given their respective injury histories.

“How Shami and Bumrah endure the long IPL will be important. Shami is under constant watch. If the selectors get both of them together for two-three Tests, it will be the ideal situation. The team management will also be cautious of pushing the duo to play all Tests together. Nobody wants either of them breaking down in the middle of a Test, like it happened with Bumrah in Sydney. Too much depended on Bumrah alone in Australia,” the source further said.

In the event of any fitness concerns, India have a pool of fast bowlers in contention. Mohammed Siraj is expected to retain his Test spot, while the likes of Harshit Rana, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar also in the reckoning.