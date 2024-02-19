 Jasprit Bumrah's vicious ‘ab nahi maar rahe’ sledge at ENG's defensive approach | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Jasprit Bumrah's vicious sledge at England's defensive approach as 'Bazball' dumped in 557-chase: 'Ab maar hi nahi rahe'

Jasprit Bumrah's vicious sledge at England's defensive approach as ‘Bazball’ dumped in 557-chase: 'Ab maar hi nahi rahe'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 19, 2024 01:04 PM IST

England collapsed to 122 in the 557-run chase in the third Test, thus conceding a 1-2 series lead in Rajkot.

India's opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and hometown favourite Ravindra Jadeja orchestrated a dominant 434-run victory over England in the third Test in Rajkot. exposing vulnerabilities in the visitors' aggressive tactics. England, despite restraining their aggressive approach, succumbed to India's formidable bowling attack led by Jadeja, who claimed figures of 5/41. With England faltering at 122 in their second innings while chasing an improbable 557-run target, India led the five-match series 2-1.

Jasprit Bumrah takes aim at England's defensive approach during the 3rd Test(X)
Jasprit Bumrah takes aim at England's defensive approach during the 3rd Test(X)

England, known for their aggressive ‘Bazball’ style of play, were unusually defensive as they began their innings in the 557-run chase. The two openers – Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett – who had made it a habit to find early boundaries, played out two maiden overs before adding the first runs on the board.

However, an unfortunate run out triggered England's collapse in the seventh over, when Duckett was dismissed. Soon, Crawley departed too, bringing England great Joe Root to the strike. The star batter had been under pressure after a series of low scores and faced criticism for his bizarre reverse ramp shot against Jasprit Bumrah in the previous innings of the Rajkot Test, which resulted in his dismissal.

In the chase, however, Root decided to play to the match situation, taking an ultra-defensive approach against the star bowler. Even as Bumrah bowled a slower delivery on almost half-volley length, Root decided to play it out with a strong front-foot defensive stroke. Noticing how the England batters had gone into a shell, Bumrah let out a rather hilarious sledge as he ended the 11th over of the English innings.

“Ab toh maar hi nahi rahe hain, dekh zara (Now they're not attacking at all, just look at that!),” Bumrah said with a sheepish smile to a teammate as he collected his cap from the umpire.

Watch:

This victory over England also marked India's largest Test win by runs, surpassing their previous record of a 372-run triumph over New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in 2021.

England captain Ben Stokes, though, insisted the side won't abandon 'Bazball' despite criticism that it borders on recklessness.

"Everyone has an opinion or a perception of things but the people in the dressing room really matter to us," the England captain said after the chastening loss.

"We know things don't always work out exactly how you want them to. We are 2-1 down and have a chance to win 3-2.

"We will leave this game behind us. We have to win the next two to win the series and that's what we will be trying to do."

    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

