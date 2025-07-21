'Jassi bhai toh khelenge': Jasprit Bumrah to play India vs England 4th Test in Manchester; Mohammed Siraj breaks silence

The speculations are over. With the series on the line, Jasprit Bumrah will turn up for India in the 4th Test against England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester on Wednesday. The Indian pacer spearhead, whose workload management had reduced his participation in the series to three matches, will play his third Test of the series as India aim to win and level the series 2-2, currently tilted 2-1 in favour of England. This, in all likelihood, means that Bumrah will skip the fifth and final Test at the Oval starting July 31. But that is a discussion for another time. As of now, India needs a win at Old Trafford, since one more defeat will force them to kiss their aspirations of winning the series goodbye. Jasprit Bumrah will be part of India's Playing XI in Manchester, Mohammed Siraj confirmed.(AFP)

Mohammed Siraj, Bumrah's new-ball partner, confirmed that the senior pro will indeed be in action when the first ball is bowled at the Old Trafford stadium. India has yet to win a Test match in Manchester, with their most famous escape being shepherded by a young Sachin Tendulkar and his maiden Test century in 1990. Having said that, it's a trivia India won't mind, since not too long ago, India were winless at Edgbaston too, but it changed following an all-round show in the second Test of the series. Siraj also confirmed the status of Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh.

"Jassi bhai toh khelenge," (Jasprit Bumrah will definitely play) Siraj confirmed two days before the start of the match. That is what I know as of now. The combination is changing day by day, so our plan is to see what is best for the team. Akash Deep has picked up a groin strain. He bowled in the morning, but the final call will be taken closer to the start of the match. Anshul has also come in, rightly, after Arshdeep Singh cut his finger," Siraj told reporters on Monday.

Bumrah’s availability at least takes one headache off head coach Gautam Gambhir, who must be scurrying around hoping to figure out the right team combination. With Akash Deep still ginger and Arshdeep Singh out of the game, who will be India’s third pacer? Will they go back to Prasidh Krishna or will Anshul Kamboj make his debut? Will Rishabh Pant keep wicket and bat, or will he only play as a specialist batter given the injury he sustained on his finger at Lord’s? Will Karun Nair get another chance? If yes, what happens to Nitish Kumar Reddy, who too has been ruled out of the Test?

Mohammed Siraj the workhorse

Despite all these questions, one thing is guaranteed. The new ball will be shared by Bumrah and Siraj. While all the attention has been on Bumrah, let’s spare a thought for Siraj, who continues to be India’s workhorse. With 13 scalps, Siraj is the leading wicket-taker of the series, while Bumrah is just one strike away.

"God has given me good health. I want to make opportunities count and play as many games as possible for my country," he said.