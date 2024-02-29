Jay Shah beats Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in 100 most powerful Indians list of The Indian Express

BCCI secretary Jay Shah ranked higher than Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the list of "100 Most Powerful Indians" in 2024 released by The Indian Express. Shah was ranked 35th, higher than Kohli (38), Dhoni (58), and current Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit (68). Express described Shah as "easily the most powerful man in world cricket." Shah launched the Women’s Premier League last year and led the way in successfully conducting the ODI World Cup. He was also instrumental in taking cricket to the Olympics. BCCI secretary Jay Shah(PTI)

"Already the youngest Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, he is in line to become the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman. Shah played a big role in the BCCI’s share of ICC’s revenues nearly doubling — from 22.8 per cent to 38.5 per cent. This means the BCCI will now get $231 million annually from the international body. The BCCI secretary also got his way during last year’s Asia Cup, refusing to allow India to travel to Pakistan and forcing the hosts to travel to a neutral venue to play India. Shah has unprecedented control over the BCCI that was once known for its intense power struggles and factional fighting," Express added.

Among sportspersons, former India captain Kohli was the highest-ranked. "He is no longer the Indian captain nor an important decision-maker but there is no bigger name in Indian cricket than Virat Kohli," Express said.

Kohli did not take part in the India vs England Test series due to personal reasons. The cricketer and his Bollywood actor wife, Anushka Sharma welcomed their second child, a boy (named Aakay) a couple of weeks ago. Kohli is set to return to action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2024.

20 places below Kohli is the legendary MS Dhoni at the 58th position. "He has long retired from international cricket but April and May — the Indian Premier League (IPL) months — belong to MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is rated among the most influential captains to ever play the game. Last year, he guided CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title. Regardless of geography, Dhoni is still among Indian cricket’s biggest draws," the list stated.

The speculations about his retirement from IPL have been doing the rounds for the last couple of seasons but Dhoni seems to be going strong like an ageless object. He will walk out aiming for his sixth IPL title with CSK in the upcoming edition.

India captain Rohit Sharma found himself at No. 68. "Rohit enjoys the confidence of the BCCI and has a major say in most selection decisions. Be it the call of phasing out seniors for Tests or the sidelining of those preferring IPL over domestic cricket, the Indian captain has been behind these important decisions. Though he lost the franchise captaincy to Hardik Pandya late last year, his sparkling leadership record in IPL makes him a strong voice in the Mumbai Indians dressing room. In a clear signal that his aura has far from faded, the BCCI named him the World T20 captain of a team that will have Pandya."

The other sportspersons on the list were Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra at 46 and wrestler Vinesh Phogat at 100.