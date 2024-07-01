Jay Shah reveals reason behind Dravid not re-applying for head coach role; confirms '2 names' shortlisted as replacement

Having taken over as India head coach in November 2021, Rahul Dravid stepped down from the role after India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 title, on Saturday. It is also Dravid's first ICC title as head coach, and his departure has left many fans and experts wanting him to stay. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and India's head coach Rahul Dravid pose for a picture.(ANI )

Explaining Dravid's decision to not extend his contract, BCCI secretary told reporters in Barbados, "He told me that due to family commitments he wants to quit and we respect his decision. I didn’t forced him to extend."

Commenting on Dravid's coaching career, Shah said, "Rahul bhai has served Indian cricket for the past five and half years. He was director of the National Cricket Academy for three years and then for the past two and half years, he served as head coach of Team India."

Shah also opened up on the reasons why Dravid's contract was extended after India's loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He pointed out Dravid's important role within the squad, and compared him to Rohit Sharma. "Rahul Dravid’s role is as important as Rohit Sharma in this T20 World Cup title triumph. He is a man, who took the team to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and didn’t wanted to leave because he wanted to finish the job," he said.

Shah also revealed that the team would have a new head coach from the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka later in July, but did not reveal any successor.

"Both coach and selector appointment will be made shortly. CAC has interviewed and shortlisted two names and after reaching Mumbai whatever they have decided we will go by that. VVS Laxman is going to Zimbabwe but new coach will join from Sri Lanka series," he said.

According to media reports, Gautam Gambhir is the favourite to take up the role, and is competing with WV Raman. After the T20 World Cup final, fans also saw captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retire from T20Is, opening the doors for younger players.