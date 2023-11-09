'It's not your backyard': India pacer lambasts 'timed-out' Angelo Mathews, then deletes post

After becoming the first batter to be timed out in international cricket at the ICC World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews had a brief interaction with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on matchday 41 of the showpiece event at Bengaluru. Matthews was teased by New Zealand stars Trent Boult and Williamson when the veteran all-rounder walked out to bat for the 1996 world champions in their final World Cup encounter at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. The India pacer lashed out at 'timed-out' Angelo Mathews on social media(AFP)

While Matthews shared a light-hearted moment on the cricket field, the star cricketer was called out by India pacer Jaydev Unadkat in the aftermath of his timed-out dismissal against Bangladesh. In a viral post that has now been deleted by the India star, pace ace Unadkat slammed Matthews, who wasn’t ready to face his first ball within two minutes as per the rules of the ICC tournament. The Sri Lankan batter faced some issues with his helmet strap and signalled for a replacement, which paved the way for Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh to appeal for a ‘time out’ dismissal.

According to a report filed by ESPNCricinfo, the match umpire Richard Illingworth informed Mathews that he had 30 seconds left when the Sri Lankan batter walked in to bat against Bangladesh. “This is why you should always listen to both sides of the story before jumping to conclusions and giving sympathy points. This is a cricket ground and not your backyard where you can laze around.if you expect sportsmanship, show some yourself first (by taking umpire's consent to change the equipment and not just wandering off the pitch as if you don't care),” the Indian pacer said. Unadkat's now-deleted post has garnered the attention of netizens during Sri Lanka's match against New Zealand.

Mathews had a forgetful outing with the bat against the Black Caps as the veteran batter was dismissed for 16 off 27 balls. Only opener Kusal Perera crossed the 50-run mark for Sri Lanka as the former champions registered a below-par total against New Zealand. Sri Lanka are already out of the semi-final race while New Zealand are tipped to seal the remaining fourth spot at the ICC World Cup.

