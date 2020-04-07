Jaydev Unadkat pledges support for COVID-19 relief

cricket

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 17:04 IST

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat on Tuesday said that he along with his family has pledged to the PM-Cares Fund and Gujarat Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help the country in its fight against COVID-19.

He also said that the last few days have been challenging for everyone and focus should be on to stay united and help all those who are in need.

Unadkat released a statement on Twitter, saying: “My family and I are making our contributions towards PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Gujarat), apart from providing essential things to the local migrants and local organisations.”

“These last few days have been absolutely challenging for a lot of us. I feel immense pain for those who are trying to make ends meet, fighting for food & life, in this situation. Let us all stand united, spread positivity and do whatever we can for those in need. This too shall pass. Stay Home, Stay Safe,” he added.

Earlier in the day, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also announced that he has donated to the PM-Cares Fund.

After the establishment of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

India’s tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged. The total death toll stands at 114.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)