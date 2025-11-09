Jemimah Rodrigues and Nadine de Klerk put behind World Cup rivalry to reunite for Brisbane Heat in WBBL

Jemimah Rodrigues and Nadine de Klerk have barely had time to process the drama of a World Cup final, and they are already back in the same dressing room, this time on the same side. Jemimah Rodrigues and Nadine de Klerk meeting in the Heat's camp.(@WBBL/x.com)

A new video shared by WBBL on social media captures the moment the Indian and South African stars meet in the Brisbane Heat camp, turning a high-stakes rivalry into a warm reunion.

From World Cup rivals to teammates

Just days ago, Rodrigues, was at the heart of India’s historic first Women’s ODI World Cup title, scoring a match winning 127* in the semi-final against Australia and then lining up against de Klerk’s South Africa in the final. De Klerk, for her part, was one of South Africa’s standout performers throughout the tournament, earning a place alongside Rodrigues in the ICC Team of the Tournament.

Now, instead of plotting ways to dismiss each other, they are back in Brisbane Heat colours, named together in the 13-member squad for the WBBL11 opener against Melbourne Renegades at Allan Border Field.

For Brisbane Head, it is a powerful statement. Rodrigues, retained as a platinum overseas pick after scoring 267 runs at a strike rate of 139.06 in last season’s run to the final. returns as a World Cup winner whose profile has exploded back home. De Klerk, drafted as a bronze overseas pick, arrives on the back of her own strong World Cup, where her lower-order hitting and seam bowling repeatedly dragged South Africa into contests.

Although the reunion of the two players was a viral moment, the first outing of the two players did not go as planned. Batting first in their tournament opener against the Melbourne Renegades, the Brisbane Heat posted 133 before being bundled out. Opening the innings for the Heat, Nadine de Klerk scored 40 runs off 38 deliveries; however, Rodrigues failed to impress, accumulating only 6 off 9 balls. It was a rain-affected affair in the second innings (8 overs), and the Renegades chased down the required target with three balls remaining.