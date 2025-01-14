Jemimah Rodrigues attains career-high ODI ranking, Smriti Mandhana holds on to third spot

India's Jemimah Rodrigues entered the top 20 of the ICC ODI rankings for the first time in her career as he attained a career-high number 19 spot in the women's 50-overs rankings for batters, released by ICC on Tuesday. Smriti Mandhana (L) celebrates his half-century with Jemimah Rodrigues(PTI)

Ending a seven-year wait, the 24-year-old struck 102 to power India to their highest-ever total of 370 in the second women's ODI against Ireland in Rajkot. India won the match by 116 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Jemimah now has 563 ranking points, ahead of Suzie Bates (New Zealand) in the top-20.

India opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who is leading the side against Ireland in absence of an injured Harmanpreet Kaur, stayed on the podium at third place with 723 ranking points.

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has attained a career-best second position.

Gardner, who took three for 19 and scored an unbeaten 42 to be named Player of the Match, has also attained career-best rating points in the batting and all-rounders’ rankings. She retains 15th position among batters while going up to 604 points, while in the all-rounders’ list, she is a close second to Marizanne Kapp with 466 points, just eight less than the South African player.

In the latest weekly update that considers performances in the first match of the Women’s Ashes series in Sydney and the first two matches of the ICC Women’s Championship series between India and Ireland, seam bowler Kim Garth has also attained a career-best 10th position following her haul of two for 46.

After her 70-run knock, Australia captain Alyssa Healy has advanced four positions to fifth in the batting rankings.

India opener Pratika Rawal has made rapid progress in the batting rankings, advancing 52 places to 65th after scores of 89 and 67.

Others to move up the list include Ireland captain Gaby Lewis (up four places to 16th), England captain Heather Knight (up five places to 23rd), England’s Dannie Wyatt-Hodge (up five places to 26th), Ireland’s Leah Paul (up 15 places to 32nd) and India’s Harleen Deol (up seven places to 47th).

Laurens rule bowlers' rankings

In the bowling rankings, England new-ball bowlers Lauren Bell (up five places to 17th) and Lauren Filer (up three places to 49th) are among those to gain while Australia’s Darcie Brown has progressed eight places to 27th.

India’s two wins over Ireland have taken them to 35 points from 23 matches in the ICC Women’s Championship, which Australia has won with 39 points from their 24 matches (all teams play eight other teams in three-match series on a home or away basis).

England (32 points), South Africa (25) and Sri Lanka (22) are the other teams to have ensured direct berths to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India at the end of their engagements, with New Zealand (21 from 24) and Bangladesh (19 from 21) in contention for the last available direct spot from the championship.