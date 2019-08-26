Jemimah Rodrigues slams KSL’s fastest hundred in thrilling last-ball win

cricket

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:24 IST

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues slammed an unbeaten 112 in 58 balls for Yorkshire Diamonds in their thrilling last-ball win over Souther Vipers in a Kia Super League T20 match on Sunday. The right-handed batter, in course of her innings, slammed 17 fours and a six, to help her side chase down the mammoth total of 185 set up by the position, with four wickets to spare.

In doing so, Rodrigues also created Super League’s record for the fastest ton. The batswoman reached the mark in 51 balls. Lizelle Lee’s 55-ball hundred in 2017 previously held the record for the fastest KSL ton.

Also read: Rahul Dravid asked to depose before ethics officer on September 26

The 18-year also rose to 2nd spot in the list of highest run-getter in the tournament with 341 runs. This was the highestt succesful chase over the Vipers in the tournament.

Rodrigues also became the first non-opener in the tournament to score a ton. Overall, she is the 6th player to score a hundred in Super League. Rodrigues came to bat on the crease after skipper Lauren Winfield got out on the 2nd ball of the chase and remained till the final ball of the match.

The Diamonds will take on Wester Storm in their next match on Wednesday.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 16:24 IST