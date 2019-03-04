Jhulan Goswami returns to the top of ODI rankings

Jhulan Goswami has returned to the top position for bowlers in the ICC Women’s ODI rankings. Goswami was the star for Indian team as she picked up eight wickets in the three-match ODI series enabling her side to win the series 2-1 against England.

Natalie Sciver has advanced 10 slots to reach her career-best fifth place in the batting rankings after scoring 130 runs in the three-match series against India.

Australia have also moved closer to clinching a direct berth for the World Cup as they defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match ODI series, holding the first spot. They now have 22 points from 12 matches whereas India are on the second position with 16 points from 15 matches.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy has moved up one place to the 15th position and Rachael Haynes has moved seven places to 21st position.

Among the bowlers, Jess Jonnasen of Australia has moved two places to second and Sophie Ecclestone of England has moved four places to 20th.

England would be looking to overtake India with a 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka, who are at the bottom of the table with only one win from 12 matches.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 16:59 IST