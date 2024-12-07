Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Joe Root becomes first England player to complete 100 fifty-plus scores in Tests

ANI |
Dec 07, 2024 12:18 PM IST

Star batter Joe Root made history on Saturday as he became the first player from England and overall only fourth to touch the landmark of 100 or more fifty-plus scores in Test cricket.

Wellington [New Zealand], : Star batter Joe Root made history on Saturday as he became the first player from England and overall only fourth to touch the landmark of 100 or more fifty-plus scores in Test cricket.

Joe Root becomes first England player to complete 100 fifty-plus scores in Tests
Joe Root becomes first England player to complete 100 fifty-plus scores in Tests

Root accomplished this milestone against New Zealand during the second Test at Wellington.

After a failure in the first innings, Root ended the second day with 73* in 106 balls, with five fours.

This is his 100th fifty-plus score in Tests, which also includes 35 centuries besides 65 fifties.

Sachin Tendulkar has most fifty-plus scores in Tests, which also includes 51 centuries. He is followed by South Africa's Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting .

Coming to the match, England was put to bat first by Latham and was reduced to 43/4 and Crawley was dismissed for 17 in 23 balls. A counter-attacking century from Harry Brook and a fine half-century from Ollie Pope took England to 280/10 in 54.4 overs. Brook and Pope put up a 174 run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Nathan Smith was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis, while Will O'Rourke also took 3/49. Matt Henry also got two wickets.

In their first innings, Kiwis could muster only 125 runs as four-fers from Atkinson and Brydon Carse totally demolished NZ. Kane Williamson was the only player to touch the 20-run mark. They trailed by 155 runs.

Now, England has taken a massive 533 run lead, scoring 378/5 at the end of second day. Half-centuries came from Ben Duckett , Jacob Bethell , Harry Brook and Joe Root. .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On