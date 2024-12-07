Wellington [New Zealand], : Star batter Joe Root made history on Saturday as he became the first player from England and overall only fourth to touch the landmark of 100 or more fifty-plus scores in Test cricket. Joe Root becomes first England player to complete 100 fifty-plus scores in Tests

Root accomplished this milestone against New Zealand during the second Test at Wellington.

After a failure in the first innings, Root ended the second day with 73* in 106 balls, with five fours.

This is his 100th fifty-plus score in Tests, which also includes 35 centuries besides 65 fifties.

Sachin Tendulkar has most fifty-plus scores in Tests, which also includes 51 centuries. He is followed by South Africa's Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting .

Coming to the match, England was put to bat first by Latham and was reduced to 43/4 and Crawley was dismissed for 17 in 23 balls. A counter-attacking century from Harry Brook and a fine half-century from Ollie Pope took England to 280/10 in 54.4 overs. Brook and Pope put up a 174 run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Nathan Smith was the pick of the bowlers for Kiwis, while Will O'Rourke also took 3/49. Matt Henry also got two wickets.

In their first innings, Kiwis could muster only 125 runs as four-fers from Atkinson and Brydon Carse totally demolished NZ. Kane Williamson was the only player to touch the 20-run mark. They trailed by 155 runs.

Now, England has taken a massive 533 run lead, scoring 378/5 at the end of second day. Half-centuries came from Ben Duckett , Jacob Bethell , Harry Brook and Joe Root. .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.